Idle talk really, whilst I rate Max very highly as an orthodox full back I don't think he'd be able to play the Cas full back stile.
i e Dorn, Hardaker
Mon Oct 16, 2017 6:22 am
I'm a big Grix fan, but if he is here till the end of 2019 it doesn't automatically mean he will be first choice fullback. He was last season, because he was on top form, but if he slips I'm sure Max will get his chance and then it's up to him!
Mon Oct 16, 2017 6:44 am
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
Idle talk really, whilst I rate Max very highly as an orthodox full back I don't think he'd be able to play the Cas full back stile.
i e Dorn, Hardaker
Cas full-back style lol. Don't make me laugh.
What's so special about their style that stands out ? A full back is a full back. Maybe Hardacre has been doing it a bit better than most but don't kid yourself that Cas have some sort of special style. It's simply not true.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 7:41 am
Jowitt v Eden at fullback? No contest.
Gutted for Max.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:03 am
Trinity1315 wrote:
I'm a big Grix fan, but if he is here till the end of 2019 it doesn't automatically mean he will be first choice fullback. He was last season, because he was on top form, but if he slips I'm sure Max will get his chance and then it's up to him!
Max played well against Salford away in the league. Grix comes back in and has several stinkers (I'm not the only one who pointed it out at the time btw) Max's next game is then Cas away.
Saying that, if Grix has signed a new deal, then that's that I guess.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 11:02 am
MashPotatoes wrote:
Cas full-back style lol. Don't make me laugh.
What's so special about their style that stands out ? A full back is a full back. Maybe Hardacre has been doing it a bit better than most but don't kid yourself that Cas have some sort of special style. It's simply not true.
To be fair he said stile. Maybe he meant to type turnstile?
Mon Oct 16, 2017 11:09 am
TRINITY01 wrote:
Really can't see max waiting in the wings for another 2 years, way too good to be constantly overlooked. Wouldn't blame him for looking elsewhere if nothing comes this year
And at no point in the next 2 years will Grix get injured or lose form? The position is there for the taking, if Max isn't willing to wait sis chance so be it.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 11:29 am
Got to trust the coaching staff, let's face it they're not doing too bad so far. I'm sure they'll be talking to all our young players who are waiting for their opportunity. I'll be surprised if we don't see a lot more of Max this season and next.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 12:24 pm
NEwildcat wrote:
I'll be surprised if we don't see a lot more of Max this season and next.
On telly in a Cas shirt?
How things change. Two years back there was uproar on here when Max was rumoured to be going to Warrington.
