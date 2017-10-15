WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Scott Grix

Re: Scott Grix
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 11:53 pm
newgroundb4wakey Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1462
Idle talk really, whilst I rate Max very highly as an orthodox full back I don't think he'd be able to play the Cas full back stile.
i e Dorn, Hardaker
Re: Scott Grix
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 6:22 am
Trinity1315 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 647
I'm a big Grix fan, but if he is here till the end of 2019 it doesn't automatically mean he will be first choice fullback. He was last season, because he was on top form, but if he slips I'm sure Max will get his chance and then it's up to him!
Re: Scott Grix
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 6:44 am
MashPotatoes Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jul 06, 2014 9:52 am
Posts: 452
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
Idle talk really, whilst I rate Max very highly as an orthodox full back I don't think he'd be able to play the Cas full back stile.
i e Dorn, Hardaker


Cas full-back style lol. Don't make me laugh.
What's so special about their style that stands out ? A full back is a full back. Maybe Hardacre has been doing it a bit better than most but don't kid yourself that Cas have some sort of special style. It's simply not true.
Re: Scott Grix
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 7:41 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6183
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Jowitt v Eden at fullback? No contest.

Gutted for Max.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.
Re: Scott Grix
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:03 am
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6699
Trinity1315 wrote:
I'm a big Grix fan, but if he is here till the end of 2019 it doesn't automatically mean he will be first choice fullback. He was last season, because he was on top form, but if he slips I'm sure Max will get his chance and then it's up to him!


Max played well against Salford away in the league. Grix comes back in and has several stinkers (I'm not the only one who pointed it out at the time btw) Max's next game is then Cas away.

Saying that, if Grix has signed a new deal, then that's that I guess.
Re: Scott Grix
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 11:02 am
King Street Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2864
Location: WF4
MashPotatoes wrote:
Cas full-back style lol. Don't make me laugh.
What's so special about their style that stands out ? A full back is a full back. Maybe Hardacre has been doing it a bit better than most but don't kid yourself that Cas have some sort of special style. It's simply not true.


To be fair he said stile. Maybe he meant to type turnstile?
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
Re: Scott Grix
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 11:09 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26410
Location: Poodle Power!
TRINITY01 wrote:
Really can't see max waiting in the wings for another 2 years, way too good to be constantly overlooked. Wouldn't blame him for looking elsewhere if nothing comes this year



And at no point in the next 2 years will Grix get injured or lose form? The position is there for the taking, if Max isn't willing to wait sis chance so be it.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Scott Grix
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 11:29 am
NEwildcat User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 12:55 pm
Posts: 423
Location: Hartlepool
Got to trust the coaching staff, let's face it they're not doing too bad so far. I'm sure they'll be talking to all our young players who are waiting for their opportunity. I'll be surprised if we don't see a lot more of Max this season and next.
Re: Scott Grix
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 12:24 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6183
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
NEwildcat wrote:
I'll be surprised if we don't see a lot more of Max this season and next.


On telly in a Cas shirt?

How things change. Two years back there was uproar on here when Max was rumoured to be going to Warrington.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.
Previous

