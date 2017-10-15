Trinity1315 wrote: I'm a big Grix fan, but if he is here till the end of 2019 it doesn't automatically mean he will be first choice fullback. He was last season, because he was on top form, but if he slips I'm sure Max will get his chance and then it's up to him!

Max played well against Salford away in the league. Grix comes back in and has several stinkers (I'm not the only one who pointed it out at the time btw) Max's next game is then Cas away.Saying that, if Grix has signed a new deal, then that's that I guess.