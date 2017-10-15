I'm a big Grix fan, but if he is here till the end of 2019 it doesn't automatically mean he will be first choice fullback. He was last season, because he was on top form, but if he slips I'm sure Max will get his chance and then it's up to him!
Idle talk really, whilst I rate Max very highly as an orthodox full back I don't think he'd be able to play the Cas full back stile. i e Dorn, Hardaker
Cas full-back style lol. Don't make me laugh. What's so special about their style that stands out ? A full back is a full back. Maybe Hardacre has been doing it a bit better than most but don't kid yourself that Cas have some sort of special style. It's simply not true.
