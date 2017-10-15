WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Scott Grix

Scott Grix
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 8:22 pm
Wakefield No 1





Extended contract until end of 2019 according to league Express.
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!
Re: Scott Grix
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 9:20 pm
Redscat




Let's up that Max Jowitt's feet don't start itching too much in those two years then.
Re: Scott Grix
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 9:27 pm
cheshirecat57





At the end of the day we have to play our best team possible! If thats max or scott at full back then so be it.
Re: Scott Grix
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 9:52 pm
TRINITY01



Really can't see max waiting in the wings for another 2 years, way too good to be constantly overlooked. Wouldn't blame him for looking elsewhere if nothing comes this year
Re: Scott Grix
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 10:01 pm
Towns88





Wonder if Max fancies a loan somewhere not too far for a season.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: Scott Grix
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 10:04 pm
cheshirecat57





Which other super league clubs need a first choice fullback?
Re: Scott Grix
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 10:07 pm
Towns88





cheshirecat57 wrote:
Which other super league clubs need a first choice fullback?




:D :D :lol: :lol:

Steve & Michael seem to get on well.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: Scott Grix
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 10:08 pm
cheshirecat57





Towns88 wrote:
Wonder if Max fancies a loan somewhere not too far for a season.

He could well do ! But i think they will stick with eden in that possition.
Re: Scott Grix
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 10:26 pm
Towns88





cheshirecat57 wrote:
He could well do ! But i think they will stick with eden in that possition.



Bloody hope not mate. Some players look natural at full back and make it look easy. Eden isn't 1 of them players.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

