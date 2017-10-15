Mikey is exactly the sort of player who would benefit from playing reserve grade rugby on a regular basis if we had a reserve team.Mr Thewlis in the press release is quite critical of his last couple of seasons with the club but in reality how many minutes of rugby has he played being shoved out on loan and dual reg ,not enough to develop properly from a Great Britain academy player i think.I am puzzled at how our neighbours at Halifax can run a reserve team and we can't and i can see it has been very productive for them in terms of player development ,they even play some of their home matches at Huddersfield YMCA