Mikey wood
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 6:45 pm
On loan to Bradford for next season.
This will be excellent for his development. As a player stood our head and shoulders in the U19s. He now needs the regular game time.
Re: Mikey wood
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 12:37 pm
yeh see if he can make an impact in league 1 and come back a better player
Re: Mikey wood
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 2:42 pm
Mikey is exactly the sort of player who would benefit from playing reserve grade rugby on a regular basis if we had a reserve team.Mr Thewlis in the press release is quite critical of his last couple of seasons with the club but in reality how many minutes of rugby has he played being shoved out on loan and dual reg ,not enough to develop properly from a Great Britain academy player i think.I am puzzled at how our neighbours at Halifax can run a reserve team and we can't and i can see it has been very productive for them in terms of player development ,they even play some of their home matches at Huddersfield YMCA
Re: Mikey wood
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 4:27 pm
aliw2001 wrote:
Mikey is exactly the sort of player who would benefit from playing reserve grade rugby on a regular basis if we had a reserve team.Mr Thewlis in the press release is quite critical of his last couple of seasons with the club but in reality how many minutes of rugby has he played being shoved out on loan and dual reg ,not enough to develop properly from a Great Britain academy player i think.I am puzzled at how our neighbours at Halifax can run a reserve team and we can't and i can see it has been very productive for them in terms of player development ,they even play some of their home matches at Huddersfield YMCA


Personally think it's a bad business move not to run a reserve grade. Yes it will cost us initially- but if we are able to develop home grown players then financially we would benefit down the line on salary cap.
Re: Mikey wood
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 1:00 pm
not doing too bad with youngsters coming through at the giants

leeming
roberts
mason
dickinson
wood
mcintosh
simpson
english
farrell
