Koukash, fresh from dumping Salford, wants Gold Coast Titans
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 5:25 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4544
Location: Carcassonne, France
http://www.smh.com.au/rugby-league/leag ... z0z5v.html

You just can't make up stories like this. He has just cut loose the Salford Red Devils, which he once said he would not abandon, and now he wants to take over a rugby league club in Australia.

Are the NRL decision-makers stupid enough to succumb to this blatant immigration ploy?
Re: Koukash, fresh from dumping Salford, wants Gold Coast Ti
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 10:51 am
MonkeyLover

Joined: Sat Dec 03, 2016 10:37 am
Posts: 16
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
http://www.smh.com.au/rugby-league/league-news/british-billionaire-marwan-koukash-bids-for-gold-coast-titans-20171014-gz0z5v.html

You just can't make up stories like this. He has just cut loose the Salford Red Devils, which he once said he would not abandon, and now he wants to take over a rugby league club in Australia.

Are the NRL decision-makers stupid enough to succumb to this blatant immigration ploy?


Wait until the news breaks about him shifting all of the debt into a holding company, he should never be allowed to run a club again.
Re: Koukash, fresh from dumping Salford, wants Gold Coast Ti
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 2:40 pm
bezzerscr
Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:24 am
Posts: 626
Location: Hyde
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
http://www.smh.com.au/rugby-league/league-news/british-billionaire-marwan-koukash-bids-for-gold-coast-titans-20171014-gz0z5v.html

You just can't make up stories like this. He has just cut loose the Salford Red Devils, which he once said he would not abandon, and now he wants to take over a rugby league club in Australia.

Are the NRL decision-makers stupid enough to succumb to this blatant immigration ploy?

Shall we ignore this from twenty four hours before you placed this
https://twitter.com/drmarwanK/status/919155914904612864
Re: Koukash, fresh from dumping Salford, wants Gold Coast Ti
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 5:28 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4544
Location: Carcassonne, France
bezzerscr wrote:
Shall we ignore this from twenty four hours before you placed this
https://twitter.com/drmarwanK/status/919155914904612864


Yes we should ignore it. It is all part of the jockeying process by the bidder.
Re: Koukash, fresh from dumping Salford, wants Gold Coast Ti
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:19 am
[Gareth]
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 12:30 pm
Posts: 13960
Location: Listening to the reggae band, Jihad
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
http://www.smh.com.au/rugby-league/league-news/british-billionaire-marwan-koukash-bids-for-gold-coast-titans-20171014-gz0z5v.html

You just can't make up stories like this. He has just cut loose the Salford Red Devils, which he once said he would not abandon, and now he wants to take over a rugby league club in Australia.

Are the NRL decision-makers stupid enough to succumb to this blatant immigration ploy?


wouldn't it be cheaper to buy a raft than a rugby club?
Re: Koukash, fresh from dumping Salford, wants Gold Coast Ti
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:44 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4544
Location: Carcassonne, France
[Gareth] wrote:
wouldn't it be cheaper to buy a raft than a rugby club?


The Australian government does not admit illegal immigrants, in case you hadn't noticed.
Re: Koukash, fresh from dumping Salford, wants Gold Coast Ti
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:56 am
Fax Machine
Joined: Mon Sep 23, 2002 9:42 am
Posts: 3943
Location: Northowram
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
The Australian government does not admit illegal immigrants, in case you hadn't noticed.


No country admits "illegal" immigrants! That's why they're called "illegal". :roll:
Re: Koukash, fresh from dumping Salford, wants Gold Coast Ti
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 3:32 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4544
Location: Carcassonne, France
Fax Machine wrote:
No country admits "illegal" immigrants! That's why they're called "illegal". :roll:


Really Sherlock?

I hope that you will be in a sharper frame of mind when your club relocates to Nova Scotia, Canada.
Re: Koukash, fresh from dumping Salford, wants Gold Coast Ti
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 3:59 pm
Cokey
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3179
Location: LEYTH
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Really Sherlock?

I hope that you will be in a sharper frame of mind when your club relocates to Nova Scotia, Canada.


Why don't you relocate to Vanuatu,and crack some coconuts with thi yed? :lol:
Re: Koukash, fresh from dumping Salford, wants Gold Coast Ti
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 4:53 pm
RoyBoy29
Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 694
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Really Sherlock?

I hope that you will be in a sharper frame of mind when your club relocates to Nova Scotia, Canada.



When they move????

Wasn't it you who put this fantasy on another thread. Now you are believing your own drivel.

Truly disturbed

