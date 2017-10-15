JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:

http://www.smh.com.au/rugby-league/league-news/british-billionaire-marwan-koukash-bids-for-gold-coast-titans-20171014-gz0z5v.html



You just can't make up stories like this. He has just cut loose the Salford Red Devils, which he once said he would not abandon, and now he wants to take over a rugby league club in Australia.



Are the NRL decision-makers stupid enough to succumb to this blatant immigration ploy?