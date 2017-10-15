WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Koukash, fresh from dumping Salford, wants Gold Coast Titans
Sun Oct 15, 2017 5:25 pm
Sun Oct 15, 2017 5:25 pm
http://www.smh.com.au/rugby-league/leag ... z0z5v.html
You just can't make up stories like this. He has just cut loose the Salford Red Devils, which he once said he would not abandon, and now he wants to take over a rugby league club in Australia.
Are the NRL decision-makers stupid enough to succumb to this blatant immigration ploy?
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019! Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Mon Oct 16, 2017 10:51 am
Mon Oct 16, 2017 10:51 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
http://www.smh.com.au/rugby-league/league-news/british-billionaire-marwan-koukash-bids-for-gold-coast-titans-20171014-gz0z5v.html
Wait until the news breaks about him shifting all of the debt into a holding company, he should never be allowed to run a club again.
Wait until the news breaks about him shifting all of the debt into a holding company, he should never be allowed to run a club again.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 2:40 pm
Mon Oct 16, 2017 2:40 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
http://www.smh.com.au/rugby-league/league-news/british-billionaire-marwan-koukash-bids-for-gold-coast-titans-20171014-gz0z5v.html
You just can't make up stories like this. He has just cut loose the Salford Red Devils, which he once said he would not abandon, and now he wants to take over a rugby league club in Australia. Are the NRL decision-makers stupid enough to succumb to this blatant immigration ploy?
Shall we ignore this from twenty four hours before you placed this
https://twitter.com/drmarwanK/status/919155914904612864
Tue Oct 17, 2017 5:28 am
Tue Oct 17, 2017 5:28 am
Yes we should ignore it. It is all part of the jockeying process by the bidder.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019! Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:19 am
Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:19 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
http://www.smh.com.au/rugby-league/league-news/british-billionaire-marwan-koukash-bids-for-gold-coast-titans-20171014-gz0z5v.html
You just can't make up stories like this. He has just cut loose the Salford Red Devils, which he once said he would not abandon, and now he wants to take over a rugby league club in Australia. Are the NRL decision-makers stupid enough to succumb to this blatant immigration ploy?
wouldn't it be cheaper to buy a raft than a rugby club?
www.camfaf.com " Gott weiß ich will kein Engel sein" "This song is for all you people in the back, its called 'Hard To See'" Ivan Moody, 5FDP, Reading Festival 2016
Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:44 am
Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:44 am
[Gareth] wrote:
wouldn't it be cheaper to buy a raft than a rugby club?
The Australian government does not admit illegal immigrants, in case you hadn't noticed.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019! Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:56 am
Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:56 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
The Australian government does not admit illegal immigrants, in case you hadn't noticed.
No country admits "illegal" immigrants! That's why they're called "illegal".
Thu Oct 19, 2017 3:32 pm
Thu Oct 19, 2017 3:32 pm
Fax Machine wrote:
No country admits "illegal" immigrants! That's why they're called "illegal".
Really Sherlock?
I hope that you will be in a sharper frame of mind when your club relocates to Nova Scotia, Canada.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019! Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Thu Oct 19, 2017 3:59 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Thu Oct 19, 2017 3:59 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Really Sherlock?
I hope that you will be in a sharper frame of mind when your club relocates to Nova Scotia, Canada.
Why don't you relocate to Vanuatu,and crack some coconuts with thi yed?
