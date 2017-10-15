WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Fixtures

2018 Fixtures
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 2:55 pm
Halifax1989 Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2012 2:31 pm
Anyone know when theyre out?

Hopefully the RFL have realised that Championship teams (and fans) face trips to Canada, London and France (almost 2 France trips!) and will get it organised as soon as possible. After all, they are known for their organisation and common sense so should be grand :thumb:
Re: 2018 Fixtures
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 3:53 pm
Hudd-Shay User avatar
Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Halifax1989 wrote:
Anyone know when theyre out?

Hopefully the RFL have realised that Championship teams (and fans) face trips to Canada, London and France (almost 2 France trips!) and will get it organised as soon as possible. After all, they are known for their organisation and common sense so should be grand :thumb:

November 1st so I've heard. Northern Monk Refectory Leeds. New World IPA 6.2% Mmm! :DRUNK:
Re: 2018 Fixtures
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 6:22 am
Norman Bates User avatar
Joined: Thu Jun 24, 2010 8:42 am
Hudd-Shay wrote:
November 1st so I've heard. Northern Monk Refectory Leeds. New World IPA 6.2% Mmm! :DRUNK:


6.2% Go easy on that my friend.
Re: 2018 Fixtures
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 8:15 am
Hudd-Shay User avatar
Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Norman Bates wrote:
6.2% Go easy on that my friend.

Aye, just a gill! :thumb:
Re: 2018 Fixtures
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 8:24 am
griff1998 User avatar
Joined: Sun May 17, 2009 10:14 pm
Halifax1989 wrote:
Anyone know when theyre out?

Hopefully the RFL have realised that Championship teams (and fans) face trips to Canada, London and France (almost 2 France trips!) and will get it organised as soon as possible. After all, they are known for their organisation and common sense so should be grand :thumb:


Oh .... and Barrow.

Let's not forget those possible repeat trips at the business end of the season.
Re: 2018 Fixtures
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 1:51 pm
Norman Bates User avatar
Joined: Thu Jun 24, 2010 8:42 am
Hudd-Shay wrote:
Aye, just a gill! :thumb:


