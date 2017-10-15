Anyone know when theyre out?
Hopefully the RFL have realised that Championship teams (and fans) face trips to Canada, London and France (almost 2 France trips!) and will get it organised as soon as possible. After all, they are known for their organisation and common sense so should be grand
Hopefully the RFL have realised that Championship teams (and fans) face trips to Canada, London and France (almost 2 France trips!) and will get it organised as soon as possible. After all, they are known for their organisation and common sense so should be grand