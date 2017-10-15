Does it lack depth? our first 17 is a match for anyone but after that I have my doubts especially in the backs.



Assuming Griffin and Connor are in the 17 we are left with Logan and Rawsthorne who have yet to prove themselves and Miloudi who if he doesn't behave himself could be shipped out before he plays.



I also believe that releasing Thompson leaves us short in the forwards. Washbrook, Fash and Abdull can step up no problem - Matongo looks capable but doubts remain about Turgut, Downs and Litten.



I wonder if any more signings are in the pipeline (salary cap permitting) or are they any academy players ready for the first team?