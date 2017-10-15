WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad 2018

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Squad 2018

Post a reply
Squad 2018
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 12:45 pm
Marcus's Bicycle Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 6:29 pm
Posts: 814
Does it lack depth? our first 17 is a match for anyone but after that I have my doubts especially in the backs.

Assuming Griffin and Connor are in the 17 we are left with Logan and Rawsthorne who have yet to prove themselves and Miloudi who if he doesn't behave himself could be shipped out before he plays.

I also believe that releasing Thompson leaves us short in the forwards. Washbrook, Fash and Abdull can step up no problem - Matongo looks capable but doubts remain about Turgut, Downs and Litten.

I wonder if any more signings are in the pipeline (salary cap permitting) or are they any academy players ready for the first team?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bellyboy, Carlotti, FrEaK-HullFC, hull2524, Marcus's Bicycle, PCollinson1990, RichM, The real deal, themightynortherner, yorksguy1865 and 244 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,649,9971,90476,2964,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM