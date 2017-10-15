There's a first year winger named Nathaniel Marshall who I believe comes from the Bolton area and was signed at U15/16 level as "a project" in that he had never played RL before but was a county standard sprinter.
When I saw his first games his inexperience showed, and I'm being very polite.
However in his first year at U19 level this year he looks a completely different proposition, he has put size on and is still rapid. I really hope the lad does well, there must be hundreds of young athletes around the country who could do well in our game.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bigredwarrior, Bondo, exiled Warrior, Grimmy, jaws1, Pieman, Saint_Claire, ShortArse, Singing Warrior, tank123, tedglen, Wigg'n and 242 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,652,015
|2,154
|76,304
|4,559
|SET
|