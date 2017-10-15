WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who is ready to step up?

Who is ready to step up?
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 10:51 am
Levrier Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 542
Given the lack of senior signings to talk about who do you think might get a gig from our reserves and juniors. None of the young lads let us down last year and showed up some older pros for effort. I would like to see the young centres have a run out and in his brief appearance the young halfback (Woods)showed promise.
Last edited by Levrier on Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:59 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Re: Who is ready to step up?
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 12:03 pm
moto748 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2569
Josh Woods? I thought he did OK when he got rushed into the side. He has a decent kicking game too (something we all agree we need), and it'd be nice to see him get a bit more first team game-time. And I think everyone has high hopes for Ganson.
Re: Who is ready to step up?
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 1:12 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21284
Location: WIGAN
I'm a huge fan of Wells and I'm hoping to see him get more game time. It would be nice to see Jack Higginson get a few games in the World Cup and hopefully give us an extra option next year.
Re: Who is ready to step up?
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 1:33 pm
Rogues Gallery User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30264
NickyKiss wrote:
I'm a huge fan of Wells and I'm hoping to see him get more game time. It would be nice to see Jack Higginson get a few games in the World Cup and hopefully give us an extra option next year.


+1.
Also hope that Josh Ganson gets some game time. Unsure on Josh Woods as to me he lacks pace, but saying that, he and Harry Smith were far better than the Cas pair of McLelland and Truman who are very highly rated by many people in the Academy Grand Final.
Re: Who is ready to step up?
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 2:01 pm
exiled Warrior User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue May 24, 2005 8:46 am
Posts: 1211
Location: exiled in Manchester
Shorrocks for me - we need him to get fit and put pressure on the current half-backs because we really, really do need options there. Ganson as well because we need a different option at hooker than we currently have.
Re: Who is ready to step up?
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 11:22 pm
Phuzzy Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Nov 19, 2006 12:25 am
Posts: 2940
Location: Just about to go do some work!
Might be a year or so early for Kibula but he has stood out every time I've seen him play. Brilliant hands for a big guy.
Re: Who is ready to step up?
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 8:05 am
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12557
Shorrocks, Ganson and Wells are the three I'll have an eye on, though it may make sense to loan Ganson out to a Championship club to get him some game time.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: Who is ready to step up?
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 9:02 pm
Levrier Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 542
It was interesting to see just how few third years were playing week in week out. Last year we turned some very good sides over with a majority of first years.
Re: Who is ready to step up?
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 4:54 pm
Rogues Gallery User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30264
There's a first year winger named Nathaniel Marshall who I believe comes from the Bolton area and was signed at U15/16 level as "a project" in that he had never played RL before but was a county standard sprinter.
When I saw his first games his inexperience showed, and I'm being very polite.
However in his first year at U19 level this year he looks a completely different proposition, he has put size on and is still rapid. I really hope the lad does well, there must be hundreds of young athletes around the country who could do well in our game.
