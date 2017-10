NickyKiss wrote: I'm a huge fan of Wells and I'm hoping to see him get more game time. It would be nice to see Jack Higginson get a few games in the World Cup and hopefully give us an extra option next year.

+1.Also hope that Josh Ganson gets some game time. Unsure on Josh Woods as to me he lacks pace, but saying that, he and Harry Smith were far better than the Cas pair of McLelland and Truman who are very highly rated by many people in the Academy Grand Final.