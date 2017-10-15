WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hakim Miloudi Sacked From France N.T

Hakim Miloudi Sacked From France N.T
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 10:20 am
The Milky Bar Kid User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Fri Oct 14, 2011 9:58 pm
Posts: 635
Location: In My Seat In The East Stand In Block E8
http://www.totalrl.com/forums/index.php ... france-nt/
Re: Hakim Miloudi Sacked From France N.T
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:31 am
Punos User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 1:20 pm
Posts: 1184
Sounding more and more like a bad egg we have picked up here, keep him away from our squad.
Re: Hakim Miloudi Sacked From France N.T
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 11:19 am
Lilfatman Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:52 pm
Posts: 83
Hope you don't ship him off to Doncaster.
Re: Hakim Miloudi Sacked From France N.T
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 11:30 am
Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1782
Maybe a beasting in pre season with the senior players will put him back on track, if he can handle it
Re: Hakim Miloudi Sacked From France N.T
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 11:38 am
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 817
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Maybe a beasting in pre season with the senior players will put him back on track, if he can handle it

not sure what the club think, may see it as not our issue, yet. If he can be saved from himself it sounds like he could be a quality signing, but it's a big IF.
Re: Hakim Miloudi Sacked From France N.T
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 11:49 am
yorksguy1865 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1169
Location: Inside my own head
I'm not exactly impressed with him so far. Can see him playing MAYBE 5-6 games, being on duel-reg rest of the time and being shipped off to Sheffield or Halifax or somewhere like that at end of the season for a tuppence.

Certainly don't think we will be seeing many kids wandering round the KCOM in Miloudi shirts next season.
Re: Hakim Miloudi Sacked From France N.T
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 2:58 pm
Cardiff_05 Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Sep 07, 2005 6:39 pm
Posts: 5008
Location: Caerdydd
I think a signing like this could be used more as a gateway into potentially signing more French players in the future. Use this as a way of getting in with agents, other figures in the French RL circuit and build up contacts etc.

As for Miloudi himself, I think that we should wait until Radford and the setup we have get him into our culture properly at the start of pre-season training, then wait to see how he handles himself off the field. The club seem to have a good track record of late with keeping any problems away from the club and righting some wrongs that some players may have had. It would be unfair on Miloudi to jump down his throat with this when Kelly, Bowden etc have had second chances with us and taken them.

He'll be on a low salary so it's a project signing and if it comes off, it's a risk worth taking and one that could be fruitful.
Re: Hakim Miloudi Sacked From France N.T
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 5:16 pm
itsonlyme User avatar
Joined: Fri Jan 17, 2014 7:50 am
Posts: 37
still wet between the ears I think, stupid thing to do if its right what we are hearing, its not hard to get on a bus at the right time is it ? maybe an appointment with radders will sort him out !!
Re: Hakim Miloudi Sacked From France N.T
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 6:05 pm
WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9725
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
itsonlyme wrote:
maybe an appointment with radders will sort him out !!


Pesky kids.
He'll shape soon as Radders has give him a couple of digs to the kidneys.
Re: Hakim Miloudi Sacked From France N.T
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:48 pm
Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1782
WIZEB wrote:
Pesky kids.
He'll shape soon as Radders has give him a couple of digs to the kidneys.

Think its what he needs, and if he cant handle it , can do one

All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

