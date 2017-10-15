I think a signing like this could be used more as a gateway into potentially signing more French players in the future. Use this as a way of getting in with agents, other figures in the French RL circuit and build up contacts etc.



As for Miloudi himself, I think that we should wait until Radford and the setup we have get him into our culture properly at the start of pre-season training, then wait to see how he handles himself off the field. The club seem to have a good track record of late with keeping any problems away from the club and righting some wrongs that some players may have had. It would be unfair on Miloudi to jump down his throat with this when Kelly, Bowden etc have had second chances with us and taken them.



He'll be on a low salary so it's a project signing and if it comes off, it's a risk worth taking and one that could be fruitful.