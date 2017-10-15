WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The doctor

Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 10:26 pm
Bent&Bongser User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 1165
charlie caroli wrote:
.....Bongser what has happened to Mr Unwin?


Charles, good evening. To answer your question, Stanley has been a fine servant of the club, he leaves us with all Bongser's best wishes for the next adventure. But Leythe have to move on and we need to look at younger players.

Egg-shell-y, Bongser is a two-finger typist and a slow one at that. La jeunesse Madame de Bongseur has sussed his login and changed his avatar. Since, at her behest, he grew out his previously cropped, struggling pate, strangers have started asking if he watches Game of Thrones (grizzled, lived-in lines, blue peepers, challenged hairline = Ser Joora).

Bongser does know how to change it back but does not wish her to start contesting scrums again. :thumb:
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bent&Bongser, Brian Wood, ColD, Genehunt, ItchyandScratchy, JENKY, maurice, Vancouver Leyther and 215 guests

