charlie caroli wrote: .....Bongser what has happened to Mr Unwin?

Charles, good evening. To answer your question, Stanley has been a fine servant of the club, he leaves us with all Bongser's best wishes for the next adventure. But Leythe have to move on and we need to look at younger players.Egg-shell-y, Bongser is a two-finger typist and a slow one at that. La jeunesse Madame de Bongseur has sussed his login and changed his avatar. Since, at her behest, he grew out his previously cropped, struggling pate, strangers have started asking if he watches Game of Thrones (grizzled, lived-in lines, blue peepers, challenged hairline = Ser Joora).Bongser does know how to change it back but does not wish her to start contesting scrums again.