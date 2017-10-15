WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The doctor

Re: The doctor
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 5:57 pm
Bent&Bongser
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 1163
Cokey says: Leave a good Doctor (?)
C&W says: Do not confuse him with the Chinese (?)
Mo (nice to see him back) says: Our greatest glory is not never (! d/n) going to fall, but every time we get together (?)
Cokey says: Wonderful
Mo says: NRL props arrived in two weeks (?)
Cokey says: A good man :thumb:
Charlie says:
如果你看到一盒比赛躺在身边，告诉妈妈 - and he knows :thumb:
Re: The doctor
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 6:07 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3118
Location: LEYTH
Bent&Bongser wrote:
Cokey says: Leave a good Doctor (?)
C&W says: Do not confuse him with the Chinese (?)
Mo (nice to see him back) says: Our greatest glory is not never (! d/n) going to fall, but every time we get together (?)
Cokey says: Wonderful
Mo says: NRL props arrived in two weeks (?)
Cokey says: A good man :thumb:
Charlie says:
如果你看到一盒比赛躺在身边，告诉妈妈 - and he knows :thumb:


如果你看到一盒比赛躺在身边，告诉妈妈 = If you see a box of races lying around, tell your mom :?: :EH: The mind boggles. :THINK:
Image Image Image
Re: The doctor
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 6:44 pm
Bent&Bongser
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 1163
Aaah the perils of Google Translate. Whilst Chas has been known to follow the geegees, please here read "matches" for "races.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9HB0HcINjWs
Bongser is reminded of a Two Ronnies sketch where Barker was dragged up as Nana Mouskouri. It was said that a friend of "hers" had translated some well known British songs into Greek for her to sing for us. For our further ease, another friend had translated them back into English and that the lyrics would appear as subtitles to the performance. RB then launched into a gobbledegook rendition of "Byebye Blackbird". The subtitles rendered it as (if this gets past the forum's PC Auto-Correction - Bongser realises that he merely needs to drop an en from an offending N word) "Farewell 'egro Lady".

中国耳语

Goodness knows what that will return as!
Re: The doctor
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 6:54 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3118
Location: LEYTH
Bent&Bongser wrote:
Aaah the perils of Google Translate. Whilst Chas has been known to follow the geegees, please here read "matches" for "races.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9HB0HcINjWs
Bongser is reminded of a Two Ronnies sketch where Barker was dragged up as Nana Mouskouri. It was said that a friend of "hers" had translated some well known British songs into Greek for her to sing for us. For our further ease, another friend had translated them back into English and that the lyrics would appear as subtitles to the performance. RB then launched into a gobbledegook rendition of "Byebye Blackbird". The subtitles rendered it as (if this gets past the forum's PC Auto-Correction - Bongser realises that he merely needs to drop an en from an offending N word) "Farewell 'egro Lady".

中国耳语

Goodness knows what that will return as!



:WHISPER:
Image Image Image
Re: The doctor
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 7:32 pm
maurice
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15978
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=gi_6SaqVQSw This was one of my favourites
Re: The doctor
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 9:04 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3118
Location: LEYTH
maurice wrote:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=gi_6SaqVQSw This was one of my favourites


:lol: Excellent, remember it well.
Image Image Image
