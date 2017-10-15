Bent&Bongser wrote:

Goodness knows what that will return as!

Aaah the perils of Google Translate. Whilst Chas has been known to follow the geegees, please here read "matches" for "races.Bongser is reminded of a Two Ronnies sketch where Barker was dragged up as Nana Mouskouri. It was said that a friend of "hers" had translated some well known British songs into Greek for her to sing for us. For our further ease, another friend had translated them back into English and that the lyrics would appear as subtitles to the performance. RB then launched into a gobbledegook rendition of "Byebye Blackbird". The subtitles rendered it as (if this gets past the forum's PC Auto-Correction - Bongser realises that he merely needs to drop an en from an offending N word) "Farewell 'egro Lady".中国耳语