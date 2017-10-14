WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The doctor

Re: The doctor
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 8:39 pm
Cokey
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3115
Location: LEYTH
maurice wrote:
nrl道具在两个星期内到达


好一个人 :thumb:
Re: The doctor
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 6:46 am
Alan
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9995
Location: Back in Lancashire
Preferred it when Starbug was talking backwards! This is all double Dutch! :wink:
Last edited by Alan on Sun Oct 15, 2017 4:19 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Re: The doctor
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 7:38 am
propforward 2338
Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 692
Alan wrote:
Preferred it when you Starbug was talking backwards! This is all double Dutch! :wink:

Silly seasons early
Re: The doctor
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 7:58 am
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3115
Location: LEYTH
Sorry, I forgot you don't have a sense of humour.
Re: The doctor
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 4:21 pm
Alan
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9995
Location: Back in Lancashire
Cokey wrote:
Sorry, I forgot you don't have a sense of humour.


He's a prop forward Cokey! :D
Re: The doctor
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 4:29 pm
propforward 2338
Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 692
Alan wrote:
He's a prop forward Cokey! :D

Correct,sorry ex
Re: The doctor
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 5:36 pm
Alan
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9995
Location: Back in Lancashire
propforward 2338 wrote:
Correct,sorry ex


Of course, Cokey could have meant me! :(
Re: The doctor
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 5:44 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3115
Location: LEYTH
Alan wrote:
Of course, Cokey could have meant me! :(


:D It's all good humour. :thumb:

BTW - Doing the rounds is Tom Gilmore will be coming to Leigh. Be a good signing that if true.
Re: The doctor
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 5:50 pm
propforward 2338
Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 692
Cokey wrote:
:D It's all good humour. :thumb:

BTW - Doing the rounds is Tom Gilmore will be coming to Leigh. Be a good signing that if true.

No problem my late wife called me a miserable git for 30 odd years so im immune to it :lol: :lol: :lol:
He would be a good singing
Re: The doctor
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 5:56 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3115
Location: LEYTH
propforward 2338 wrote:
No problem my late wife called me a miserable git for 30 odd years so im immune to it :lol: :lol: :lol:
He would be a good singing


:D :thumb:
