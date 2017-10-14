WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The doctor

The doctor
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 10:51 am
Montyburns
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 277
I read somewhere that marwan as put in a bid for Gold Coast titans that must put a end to rumours that he coming to leigh with degsy
Re: The doctor
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 10:53 am
Montyburns
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 277
http://bit.ly/2znnkOX
Re: The doctor
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 11:44 am
rugbyballs
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Feb 28, 2009 4:48 pm
Posts: 711
He has now denied any interest in the Titans . He wants to concentrate on helping Salford to live without him!
Re: The doctor
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 4:31 pm
atomic
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4195
rugbyballs wrote:
He has now denied any interest in the Titans . He wants to concentrate on helping Salford to live without him!


Unfortunately that carries no limelight,which the good Doctor strives on..
Image
Re: The doctor
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 6:21 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3108
Location: LEYTH
atomic wrote:
Unfortunately that carries no limelight,which the good Doctor strives on..



离开好医生一个人
Image Image Image
Re: The doctor
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 6:46 pm
THECherry&Whites
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2657
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
Come on Cokey 不要混淆他與中國人。
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?

Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, Draexnael, Google Adsense [Bot], ItchyandScratchy, joanne callotte, Leythersteve, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RoverAndOut, shropshire-leyther, Vancouver Leyther and 287 guests

