I'd guess probably not, though I also liked him in his spell at Odsal. It was the way he caught the ball and just ran fast and straight downfield that I liked, the sheer enthusiasm to run as hard as he could at the opposition. I guess he was maybe a bit too slightly built tbh. The game is much about confidence though and Dave just seemed to lose it.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, Bulliac, Bullnorthern, Bullsmad, Highlander, josefw, Mobull, Pyrah123, rambull1967 and 154 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,650,027
|2,003
|76,296
|4,559
|SET
|