Dudley Hill v Wigan St Jude's
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 9:32 am
MicktheGled User avatar
All the best to the Blue and Golds in this afternoon's Kingston Press NCL play-off final.
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 2:22 pm
MicktheGled User avatar
HT: Wigan St Jude's 12-10 Dudley Hill

Dave Halley on the scoresheet.
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 3:26 pm
MicktheGled User avatar
Congratulations to Bradford Dudley Hill on their 34-22 play-off final victory over Wigan St Jude's.

Great to see former Bradford Bulls player Dave Halley get on the scoreboard.
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 2:10 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Do you think Halley could do a job for us next year? REally liked him before his career seemed to fall apart.
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 3:07 pm
Bulliac User avatar
I'd guess probably not, though I also liked him in his spell at Odsal. It was the way he caught the ball and just ran fast and straight downfield that I liked, the sheer enthusiasm to run as hard as he could at the opposition. I guess he was maybe a bit too slightly built tbh. The game is much about confidence though and Dave just seemed to lose it.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

