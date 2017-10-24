WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hall of fame vote - Scott Dureau

Board index Super League Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Hall of fame vote - Scott Dureau

Post a reply
in or out

Poll runs till Tue Oct 24, 2017 6:56 am

in
0
No votes
out
0
No votes
he might make another comeback yet
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 0
Hall of fame vote - Scott Dureau
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 6:56 am
Jimmythecuckoo User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Posts: 3113
Location: Peterborough
Please cast your votes now...
Re: Hall of fame vote - Scott Dureau
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 7:50 am
John_D User avatar
Réseau 100% de Treiziste
Réseau 100% de Treiziste

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30637
Location: The commentary box
It's a yes for me
Re: Hall of fame vote - Scott Dureau
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 12:50 pm
Jimmythecuckoo User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Posts: 3113
Location: Peterborough
Seems a no brainer while we are updating the list.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: John_D and 29 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,650,3832,36676,2964,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM