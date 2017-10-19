WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gadw in Springer

Re: Gadw in Springer
Thu Oct 19, 2017 8:38 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
PopTart wrote:
How do we get from Gadwin Springer to Moore dropping the ball in some parallel universe?


Cas reject link.
Re: Gadw in Springer
Thu Oct 19, 2017 9:06 am
bren2k
jakeyg95 wrote:
He scored with the last play of the game so it didn't really give the team an important lift, plus we were winning anyway. It was actually a really stupid thing to do, last tackle with about a minute left and about 20m from their line. You should drill that into touch every time, not scoot from dummy half. Good job it worked out (pretty sure he dropped it too, thankfully the officials didn't notice).


Incredible.
Re: Gadw in Springer
Thu Oct 19, 2017 9:16 am
JINJER
jakeyg95 wrote:
He scored with the last play of the game so it didn't really give the team an important lift, plus we were winning anyway. It was actually a really stupid thing to do, last tackle with about a minute left and about 20m from their line. You should drill that into touch every time, not scoot from dummy half. Good job it worked out (pretty sure he dropped it too, thankfully the officials didn't notice).

Really?
If I remember correctly Bradford were on top, if that kick had gone over I felt that we would collapse and ultimately get beaten. To suggest it didn't give the team a lift is rediculous , we looked shot, he scooted, the game was finished and we stayed up. That's how I remember it.
Re: Gadw in Springer
Thu Oct 19, 2017 10:47 am
PopTart
JINJER wrote:
Really?
If I remember correctly Bradford were on top, if that kick had gone over I felt that we would collapse and ultimately get beaten. To suggest it didn't give the team a lift is rediculous , we looked shot, he scooted, the game was finished and we stayed up. That's how I remember it.


Exactly how I remember it too.
Re: Gadw in Springer
Thu Oct 19, 2017 10:48 am
wakefieldwall
jakeyg95 wrote:
He scored with the last play of the game so it didn't really give the team an important lift, plus we were winning anyway. It was actually a really stupid thing to do, last tackle with about a minute left and about 20m from their line. You should drill that into touch every time, not scoot from dummy half. Good job it worked out (pretty sure he dropped it too, thankfully the officials didn't notice).


Good grief
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
Re: Gadw in Springer
Thu Oct 19, 2017 12:54 pm
jakeyg95
bren2k wrote:
Incredible.


I was mostly refuting the suggestion that it gave the team a lift at an important time. Considering Bradford didn't even kick off after the try whether or not it gave the team a lift is completely irrelevant. It could have completely and utterly demoralised every single one of them and the final score would have been completely identical.
Re: Gadw in Springer
Thu Oct 19, 2017 2:08 pm
lampyboy
Well it gave me a lift
Re: Gadw in Springer
Thu Oct 19, 2017 2:16 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
lampyboy wrote:
Well it gave me a lift


me, you and about 4000 others.
Re: Gadw in Springer
Thu Oct 19, 2017 2:37 pm
little wayne69
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
me, you and about 5500 others.

Edited for accuracy :D
