PopTart wrote:
How do we get from Gadwin Springer to Moore dropping the ball in some parallel universe?
Cas reject link.
Thu Oct 19, 2017 9:06 am
jakeyg95 wrote:
He scored with the last play of the game so it didn't really give the team an important lift, plus we were winning anyway. It was actually a really stupid thing to do, last tackle with about a minute left and about 20m from their line. You should drill that into touch every time, not scoot from dummy half. Good job it worked out (pretty sure he dropped it too, thankfully the officials didn't notice).
Incredible.
Thu Oct 19, 2017 9:16 am
jakeyg95 wrote:
He scored with the last play of the game so it didn't really give the team an important lift, plus we were winning anyway. It was actually a really stupid thing to do, last tackle with about a minute left and about 20m from their line. You should drill that into touch every time, not scoot from dummy half. Good job it worked out (pretty sure he dropped it too, thankfully the officials didn't notice).
Really?
If I remember correctly Bradford were on top, if that kick had gone over I felt that we would collapse and ultimately get beaten. To suggest it didn't give the team a lift is rediculous , we looked shot, he scooted, the game was finished and we stayed up. That's how I remember it.
Thu Oct 19, 2017 10:47 am
JINJER wrote:
Really?
If I remember correctly Bradford were on top, if that kick had gone over I felt that we would collapse and ultimately get beaten. To suggest it didn't give the team a lift is rediculous , we looked shot, he scooted, the game was finished and we stayed up. That's how I remember it.
Exactly how I remember it too.
Thu Oct 19, 2017 10:48 am
jakeyg95 wrote:
He scored with the last play of the game so it didn't really give the team an important lift, plus we were winning anyway. It was actually a really stupid thing to do, last tackle with about a minute left and about 20m from their line. You should drill that into touch every time, not scoot from dummy half. Good job it worked out (pretty sure he dropped it too, thankfully the officials didn't notice).
Good grief
Thu Oct 19, 2017 12:54 pm
I was mostly refuting the suggestion that it gave the team a lift at an important time. Considering Bradford didn't even kick off after the try whether or not it gave the team a lift is completely irrelevant. It could have completely and utterly demoralised every single one of them and the final score would have been completely identical.
Thu Oct 19, 2017 2:08 pm
