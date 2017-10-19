jakeyg95 wrote: He scored with the last play of the game so it didn't really give the team an important lift, plus we were winning anyway. It was actually a really stupid thing to do, last tackle with about a minute left and about 20m from their line. You should drill that into touch every time, not scoot from dummy half. Good job it worked out (pretty sure he dropped it too, thankfully the officials didn't notice).

Really?If I remember correctly Bradford were on top, if that kick had gone over I felt that we would collapse and ultimately get beaten. To suggest it didn't give the team a lift is rediculous , we looked shot, he scooted, the game was finished and we stayed up. That's how I remember it.