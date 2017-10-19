PopTart wrote:
How do we get from Gadwin Springer to Moore dropping the ball in some parallel universe?
Cas reject link.
|
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.
WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"
Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015
2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, djcool, dull nickname, Eastern Wildcat, eric35, Fordy, jakeyg95, judge the jules, M62 J30 TRINITY, Oddshapeball, PHe, polancoboy, PopTart, ricardo07, RWB, thepimp007, Trinity 61, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 230 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,651,720
|1,637
|76,304
|4,559
|SET
|