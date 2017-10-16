WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gadw in Springer

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Gadw in Springer

Post a reply
Re: Gadw in Springer
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 6:59 pm
Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1520
Love Rugby League linking us with Lama Tasi.
Re: Gadw in Springer
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 7:48 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4065
Sacred Cow wrote:
Love Rugby League linking us with Lama Tasi.

He's an interesting one, obviously a good player who'd improve us, better than Allgood imo , great go forward, excellent tackler and he knows SL and Trinity. But on the other hand he does like a drink, in itself isn't bad but apparentely that's why Saints got rid. Anyway I'll trust the call CC and JK make if true.
Re: Gadw in Springer
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 1:01 pm
metallicat User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jan 24, 2008 1:29 pm
Posts: 391
Her in doors wrote:
Are you for real? Tansey did'nt do a thing agreed but we approached castleford for these players they did not just offer them to us, Owen Won us a game against Leeds when we needed it! And Moores try kept us in super league. More posatives than negatives ! The opposite to you.

I think you'll find we were winning already when Moore scored, his try didn't keep us in super league.
Current Yorkshire Cup holders - Trinity
Re: Gadw in Springer
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 2:55 pm
Maffy Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jun 14, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 105
Location: East WF6 The best part
metallicat wrote:
I think you'll find we were winning already when Moore scored, his try didn't keep us in super league.

Well it certainly guaranteed it.
Re: Gadw in Springer
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 6:35 pm
Her in doors User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 13, 2014 5:32 pm
Posts: 163
Location: Never far from the kitchen sink
metallicat wrote:
I think you'll find we were winning already when Moore scored, his try didn't keep us in super league.

Up to the point when scott moore scored we were winning by two points! And you dont think he won us the game ! Really
Re: Gadw in Springer
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 7:07 pm
lampyboy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1298
The try that Moore scored came exactly at the right time and gave the team a lift . Also Tansey who had not put the shirt on often played very well in that game.
Two very good contributions in my view.
Re: Gadw in Springer
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 12:41 am
jakeyg95 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 754
lampyboy wrote:
The try that Moore scored came exactly at the right time and gave the team a lift . Also Tansey who had not put the shirt on often played very well in that game.
Two very good contributions in my view.


He scored with the last play of the game so it didn't really give the team an important lift, plus we were winning anyway. It was actually a really stupid thing to do, last tackle with about a minute left and about 20m from their line. You should drill that into touch every time, not scoot from dummy half. Good job it worked out (pretty sure he dropped it too, thankfully the officials didn't notice).
Re: Gadw in Springer
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 6:49 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26425
Location: Poodle Power!
jakeyg95 wrote:
He scored with the last play of the game so it didn't really give the team an important lift, plus we were winning anyway. It was actually a really stupid thing to do, last tackle with about a minute left and about 20m from their line. You should drill that into touch every time, not scoot from dummy half. Good job it worked out (pretty sure he dropped it too, thankfully the officials didn't notice).


Seriously! I've heard it all now.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Gadw in Springer
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 7:27 am
altofts wildcat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 31, 2010 9:03 am
Posts: 3518
jakeyg95 wrote:
He scored with the last play of the game so it didn't really give the team an important lift, plus we were winning anyway. It was actually a really stupid thing to do, last tackle with about a minute left and about 20m from their line. You should drill that into touch every time, not scoot from dummy half. Good job it worked out (pretty sure he dropped it too, thankfully the officials didn't notice).

Just wow.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, altofts wildcat, bellycouldtackle, brettoncat, Eastern Wildcat, financialtimes, Five and last, lampyboy, lifelongfan, PrinterThe, Sandal Cat, Tharg The Mighty, Trinity1315, Two Points, vastman, wakefieldwall, wakeyrule, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 193 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,651,6981,48776,3044,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM