lampyboy wrote: The try that Moore scored came exactly at the right time and gave the team a lift . Also Tansey who had not put the shirt on often played very well in that game.

Two very good contributions in my view.

He scored with the last play of the game so it didn't really give the team an important lift, plus we were winning anyway. It was actually a really stupid thing to do, last tackle with about a minute left and about 20m from their line. You should drill that into touch every time, not scoot from dummy half. Good job it worked out (pretty sure he dropped it too, thankfully the officials didn't notice).