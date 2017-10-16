|
Love Rugby League linking us with Lama Tasi.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 7:48 pm
Sacred Cow wrote:
He's an interesting one, obviously a good player who'd improve us, better than Allgood imo , great go forward, excellent tackler and he knows SL and Trinity. But on the other hand he does like a drink, in itself isn't bad but apparentely that's why Saints got rid. Anyway I'll trust the call CC and JK make if true.
Tue Oct 17, 2017 1:01 pm
Her in doors wrote:
Are you for real? Tansey did'nt do a thing agreed but we approached castleford for these players they did not just offer them to us, Owen Won us a game against Leeds when we needed it! And Moores try kept us in super league. More posatives than negatives ! The opposite to you.
I think you'll find we were winning already when Moore scored, his try didn't keep us in super league.
Current Yorkshire Cup holders - Trinity
Tue Oct 17, 2017 2:55 pm
Maffy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
metallicat wrote:
Well it certainly guaranteed it.
Tue Oct 17, 2017 6:35 pm
metallicat wrote:
Up to the point when scott moore scored we were winning by two points! And you dont think he won us the game ! Really
Tue Oct 17, 2017 7:07 pm
The try that Moore scored came exactly at the right time and gave the team a lift . Also Tansey who had not put the shirt on often played very well in that game.
Two very good contributions in my view.
Thu Oct 19, 2017 12:41 am
lampyboy wrote:
Two very good contributions in my view.
He scored with the last play of the game so it didn't really give the team an important lift, plus we were winning anyway. It was actually a really stupid thing to do, last tackle with about a minute left and about 20m from their line. You should drill that into touch every time, not scoot from dummy half. Good job it worked out (pretty sure he dropped it too, thankfully the officials didn't notice).
Thu Oct 19, 2017 6:49 am
jakeyg95 wrote:
Seriously! I've heard it all now.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Thu Oct 19, 2017 7:27 am
jakeyg95 wrote:
Just wow.
|