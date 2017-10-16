WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gadw in Springer

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Gadw in Springer

Post a reply
Re: Gadw in Springer
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 6:59 pm
Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1518
Love Rugby League linking us with Lama Tasi.
Re: Gadw in Springer
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 7:48 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4062
Sacred Cow wrote:
Love Rugby League linking us with Lama Tasi.

He's an interesting one, obviously a good player who'd improve us, better than Allgood imo , great go forward, excellent tackler and he knows SL and Trinity. But on the other hand he does like a drink, in itself isn't bad but apparentely that's why Saints got rid. Anyway I'll trust the call CC and JK make if true.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, B V Bob, Batleycat, Big lads mate, Bing [Bot], captaincaveman, Deeencee, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, Fordy, got there, huddiepuddies, Kevs Head, Manuel, musson, Oddshapeball, PHe, PopTart, Redscat, reedy, Shifty Cat, The Avenger, TRINITY01, Upanunder, wakeytrin, Willzay and 293 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,650,5822,46076,2964,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM