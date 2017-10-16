Sacred Cow wrote:
Love Rugby League linking us with Lama Tasi.
He's an interesting one, obviously a good player who'd improve us, better than Allgood imo , great go forward, excellent tackler and he knows SL and Trinity. But on the other hand he does like a drink, in itself isn't bad but apparentely that's why Saints got rid. Anyway I'll trust the call CC and JK make if true.
