Re: Gadw in Springer
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 7:13 pm
asmadasa User avatar
MashPotatoes wrote:
If we are happy with a big unit that runs it in hard then we may as well give up trying to improve now. Powell wasn't happy with a big unit that runs it in hard so why should we be ? After all, we are supposed to be using Cas' improvement as a blueprint , are we not ?
Props need to have skills as well as being a battering ram these days. Springer doesn't seem to have a skilful bone in his body from what I've seen. It's still a massive NO from me I'm afraid.

People don't know what Powell is or isn't happy about with Springer ....assumptions are being made about the player abilities and the coach's thoughts.

All I know is that Springer was a handful whenever he played against Trinity and is SL pedigree.

If he is an addition and CC & JK think he adds strength to the pack and sign him then he'll do for me....

I recall on this forum a few years ago when suggesting possible prop signings some statied that Keegan Hirst was not SL standard does not run his weight and could not catch a cold never mind a rugby ball..how times change...Hirst is a now top SL prop in my opinion and hopefully signs a new contract with Trinity.
Re: Gadw in Springer
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 7:29 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
asmadasa wrote:
People don't know what Powell is or isn't happy about with Springer ....assumptions are being made about the player abilities and the coach's thoughts.

All I know is that Springer was a handful whenever he played against Trinity and is SL pedigree.

If he is an addition and CC & JK think he adds strength to the pack and sign him then he'll do for me....

I recall on this forum a few years ago when suggesting possible prop signings some statied that Keegan Hirst was not SL standard does not run his weight and could not catch a cold never mind a rugby ball..how times change...Hirst is a now top SL prop in my opinion and hopefully signs a new contract with Trinity.

Like you I hope the bag man stays because he's a good Prop already but I think he could become even better. What you typed could be the elephant in the room though and the reason we may be looking at other non quota players like Springer. He simply may have been offered more money elsewhere, by a team looking for a giant, who have also seen his improvement as the season has gone on. The sounds coming out of the club by JK saying he was looking forward working with Hirst more next season and MC on the radio, seemed to suggest he was staying & it was more about just working out his contract, we'll see though,
Re: Gadw in Springer
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 7:38 pm
asmadasa User avatar
Interesting reading.....

viewtopic.php?f=33&t=524764&start=50
Re: Gadw in Springer
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 8:08 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
asmadasa wrote:
Interesting reading.....

viewtopic.php?f=33&t=524764&start=50


Depressing, more like. :(
Re: Gadw in Springer
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 8:11 pm
Tricky2309 User avatar
League express suggesting we are switching our attention to other targets after not hearing back from Pauli Pauli representatives.

Also reports a further year agreed with Grix on top of the year he had left
Re: Gadw in Springer
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 8:34 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
asmadasa wrote:
Interesting reading.....

viewtopic.php?f=33&t=524764&start=50

:) What a difference 5 years make.
Re: Gadw in Springer
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 8:46 pm
cheshirecat57 User avatar
Tricky2309 wrote:
League express suggesting we are switching our attention to other targets after not hearing back from Pauli Pauli representatives.

Also reports a further year agreed with Grix on top of the year he had left

Regardind scotty oh dear! Some of the rats on here will be throwing thereselfs on the traps!
Re: Gadw in Springer
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 10:11 am
bren2k User avatar
asmadasa wrote:
Interesting reading.....

viewtopic.php?f=33&t=524764&start=50



"How about Keegan Hirst at Batley? He's still a young bloke, is massive and appears to be a reet nasty piece of work.

Not a quick fix, but it would be interesting to see how he developed in a full time environment."

I didn't do bad there did I?!
Re: Gadw in Springer
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 12:01 pm
Fully User avatar
Gadwin's issue is consistency. He's a powerful forward but the next week can be bang average. He's raw and needs to work on areas of his game, specifically defensively. I'd be disappointed if we let him go. There's a Super League player in there and he has the potential to be a good one. He just needs someone to bring it out of him.
Re: Gadw in Springer
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 4:50 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
bren2k wrote:
"How about Keegan Hirst at Batley? He's still a young bloke, is massive and appears to be a reet nasty piece of work.

Not a quick fix, but it would be interesting to see how he developed in a full time environment."

I didn't do bad there did I?!

Yeah not bad at all. The Walmsley one were a good call as well. Pity we didn't get in first.
