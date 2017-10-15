MashPotatoes wrote:
If we are happy with a big unit that runs it in hard then we may as well give up trying to improve now. Powell wasn't happy with a big unit that runs it in hard so why should we be ? After all, we are supposed to be using Cas' improvement as a blueprint , are we not ?
Props need to have skills as well as being a battering ram these days. Springer doesn't seem to have a skilful bone in his body from what I've seen. It's still a massive NO from me I'm afraid.
People don't know what Powell is or isn't happy about with Springer ....assumptions are being made about the player abilities and the coach's thoughts.
All I know is that Springer was a handful whenever he played against Trinity and is SL pedigree.
If he is an addition and CC & JK think he adds strength to the pack and sign him then he'll do for me....
I recall on this forum a few years ago when suggesting possible prop signings some statied that Keegan Hirst was not SL standard does not run his weight and could not catch a cold never mind a rugby ball..how times change...Hirst is a now top SL prop in my opinion and hopefully signs a new contract with Trinity.