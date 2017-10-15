asmadasa wrote: People don't know what Powell is or isn't happy about with Springer ....assumptions are being made about the player abilities and the coach's thoughts.



All I know is that Springer was a handful whenever he played against Trinity and is SL pedigree.



If he is an addition and CC & JK think he adds strength to the pack and sign him then he'll do for me....



I recall on this forum a few years ago when suggesting possible prop signings some statied that Keegan Hirst was not SL standard does not run his weight and could not catch a cold never mind a rugby ball..how times change...Hirst is a now top SL prop in my opinion and hopefully signs a new contract with Trinity .

Like you I hope the bag man stays because he's a good Prop already but I think he could become even better. What you typed could be the elephant in the room though and the reason we may be looking at other non quota players like Springer. He simply may have been offered more money elsewhere, by a team looking for a giant, who have also seen his improvement as the season has gone on. The sounds coming out of the club by JK saying he was looking forward working with Hirst more next season and MC on the radio, seemed to suggest he was staying & it was more about just working out his contract, we'll see though,