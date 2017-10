Springer would be a good acquisition and any signing has a risk to it although it's significantly less with Springer who is a big unit and will run it in hard. He no doubt will be on less than Pauli Pauli and is already based in the UK so issues around settling in etc will hopefully be irrelevant.However I haven't seen much of Pauli Pauli in the NRL but if what is written about him has any basis of truth then he sounds as if he would be a real impact player if fit and healthy and able to settle in the UK.