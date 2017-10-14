vastman wrote: I'm not aiming this at anyone in particular but I have a few questions regarding Pauli Pauli. I know this is a thread about Gadwin Springer but PP seems to be flavour of the month.



1: PP is nearly 20 stone and 6' 4'' even in the NRL that is a monster - so why is it's basement club getting rid of what appears to be an asset?

vastman wrote: why would Newcastle replace what appears to be a superior player on paper with an inferior on e 2: He has 48 NRL games under his belt, that's a lot more than Fifita had. Thats the same Fifita the KNIGHTS! were trying to sign at the end of 2016. Is it just me who finds that odd,

vastman wrote: 3: Why are no other NRL teams interested?



4: There are at least 5-6 SL far more in need of a big prop than we are, why are they not interested?



Now in the case of 3 - 4 they may be interested but I've seen nothing.

vastman wrote: Now if we do sign him the I'm happy to trust CC and JK judgement. However there are far more question marks over this player than there are over Springer. Could very well be another Charlie Leona or worse a ********* can't even say his name, Better the devil you know sometimes.

I would say, a combination of a string of freak injuries, which must have being really difficult to come back from physically and mentally, the fact they are a basement club is prob the other reasons too, they'll need proven reliability and the talent pool over there allows letting players go of his caliberBy on paper i assume you just mean NRL games played?Daves an awesome talent and at Wakey it works for him and he's playing the best rugby of his career, for various reasons he didn't settle at his NRL teams where as Pauli Pauli didI wasn't aware/cant remember if Newcastle did want him but ultimately Fifita is a very talented player, so why wouldn't they try to sign himTo back up shifty cat, when he was playing at the eels he really was going to be the next best thing, at the time he was one of the props keeping Moi Moi out of the team, not only that, he really did look like the real deal especially for his age,His running style and they way he held the ball was a little like SBW so could shift his weight well and offload or go straight and hard and he can carry alot of ball too, I can't remember what he was like defensively or from his time after the eelsNRL teams and SL teams may be wanting to sign him, we have know way on this board of knowingIt goes without saying, JK and CC know what they are doing an have my absolute backing and trust,We've seen it time and time again with players especially with JK signings (it still makes me laugh when we signed Broughy and people were moaning actually at JK at one of the audience nights)Our squad is so settled and we already have 4 quality first choice props, all with various individual skills, plus Baldwinson and potentially Aorna/Anikin, So I actually think we are in a position to take a punt on a playerBUT if Paulis fitness is ok, its not a punt, we would be bringing what could be another potential Dave Fifita caliber of player over,Some one that could be the difference in the games like hull and sts at the end of next season, I don't think that would be quite the case with Springer although again, in CC/JK I trust