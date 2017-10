vastman

Eastern Wildcat wrote: The reason I said both is that since the start of 2017 we have lost Allgood, Ant and Adam Walker. I would think given Allgoods experience he would have been on more than Springer or Pauli. Would think Adam Walker was on a fair salary too.



I havent mentioned Williams, Gibson or Molloy, which two have gone and not been replaced and I dont think Molloy will be here next year. I see Baldwinson at the moment a Molloy replacement as he has played a fair bit in the back row too.



As for the money, there will be prize money and I would hazard a guess that our crowds are slightly up on last year as well as some of our other revenue streams.



Out of curiosity Vastman, you keep mentioning my profession, as well as resident know it all, what is yours?



For the record the chippy comment was from the owner of a very popular chippy in Wakefield where there is a lot of rugby memorabilia on the wall



I'm afraid it doesn't work like that it's not lego. Like Belly says what about all long term deals signed in recent month? Most players have contracts that yield more the more games they play. You can very quickly end up with a smaller squad that costs more - in fact that's what you want as it shows you are signing and creating quality players.



As for your question - it's not me who keeps mentioning your profession it's you - you've mentioned it umpteen times, which of course is your prerogative - however I think you are the only person on here whose profession I know.



Finally I didn't know you'd made a 'chippy' reference, I was just being light hearted.



Its a fair point Belly about retaining players.



One thing I would add, as other teams in super league are pretty much maxed out on the salary cap, there wouldnt be too much wiggle room for negiotiating by other clubs.



There is also such a thing is squad and club culture which seems to be a big thing the players are buying into.



1: PP is nearly 20 stone and 6' 4'' even in the NRL that is a monster - so why is it's basement club getting rid of what appears to be an asset?



2: He has 48 NRL games under his belt, that's a lot more than Fifita had. Thats the same Fifita the KNIGHTS! were trying to sign at the end of 2016. Is it just me who finds that odd, why would Newcastle replace what appears to be a superior player on paper with an inferior one



3: Why are no other NRL teams interested?



4: There are at least 5-6 SL far more in need of a big prop than we are, why are they not interested?



Now in the case of 3 - 4 they may be interested but I've seen nothing.



Eastern Wildcat wrote: Its a fair point Belly about retaining players.



One thing I would add, as other teams in super league are pretty much maxed out on the salary cap, there wouldnt be too much wiggle room for negiotiating by other clubs.



There is also such a thing is squad and club culture which seems to be a big thing the players are buying into.



Good luck with the go go dancing. Always thought pink would suit you.



I'd go with that were it not for the fact (I believe) that MC stated we still can't spend to the full cap - which in essence means we don't have any wiggle room either.



The only way around it would be to find a sponsor who would pay a percentage of a certain players wage. It's not a new idea, just get the impression it might not be the way MC likes to do things but I could be very wrong.



1: PP is nearly 20 stone and 6' 4'' even in the NRL that is a monster - so why is it's basement club getting rid of what appears to be an asset?



2: He has 48 NRL games under his belt, that's a lot more than Fifita had. Thats the same Fifita the KNIGHTS! were trying to sign at the end of 2016. Is it just me who finds that odd, why would Newcastle replace what appears to be a superior player on paper with an inferior one



3: Why are no other NRL teams interested?



4: There are at least 5-6 SL far more in need of a big prop than we are, why are they not interested?



Now in the case of 3 - 4 they may be interested but I've seen nothing.



I think with Pauli it's probably a injury issue why the Knights might not want to take a chance on him. just alone in 2017 he was involved in bad car accident, that was thhought at the time to be career ending. He managed to come back from that hip injury and then broke his leg in a game. The lads only just turned 23 now, & up until the 2017 season he's played a good amount of games. When I first saw him those first couple of years at Parra as a 19/20 year old he was being hailed as the next big thing for them.

Tbh If he's got over his leg break and his fitness is still good and CC thinks he's worth a punt, I'll go with that. Also if he gets back to what he was if he comes here, it won't be long before he's back in the NRL and age is on his side.



As for point 4, same could be said about Fifita. Most teams are after a big Prop but no one was bothered about him at the time.



Plus JK is also famous for his! the players nobody wanted projects and turning careers around. musson Cheeky half-back



vastman wrote: I'm not aiming this at anyone in particular but I have a few questions regarding Pauli Pauli. I know this is a thread about Gadwin Springer but PP seems to be flavour of the month.



1: PP is nearly 20 stone and 6' 4'' even in the NRL that is a monster - so why is it's basement club getting rid of what appears to be an asset?



I would say, a combination of a string of freak injuries, which must have being really difficult to come back from physically and mentally, the fact they are a basement club is prob the other reasons too, they'll need proven reliability and the talent pool over there allows letting players go of his caliber



vastman wrote: why would Newcastle replace what appears to be a superior player on paper with an inferior on e 2: He has 48 NRL games under his belt, that's a lot more than Fifita had. Thats the same Fifita the KNIGHTS! were trying to sign at the end of 2016. Is it just me who finds that odd,



By on paper i assume you just mean NRL games played?



Daves an awesome talent and at Wakey it works for him and he's playing the best rugby of his career, for various reasons he didn't settle at his NRL teams where as Pauli Pauli did



I wasn't aware/cant remember if Newcastle did want him but ultimately Fifita is a very talented player, so why wouldn't they try to sign him



To back up shifty cat, when he was playing at the eels he really was going to be the next best thing, at the time he was one of the props keeping Moi Moi out of the team, not only that, he really did look like the real deal especially for his age,



His running style and they way he held the ball was a little like SBW so could shift his weight well and offload or go straight and hard and he can carry alot of ball too, I can't remember what he was like defensively or from his time after the eels





vastman wrote: 3: Why are no other NRL teams interested?



4: There are at least 5-6 SL far more in need of a big prop than we are, why are they not interested?



Now in the case of 3 - 4 they may be interested but I've seen nothing.



NRL teams and SL teams may be wanting to sign him, we have know way on this board of knowing



vastman wrote: Now if we do sign him the I'm happy to trust CC and JK judgement. However there are far more question marks over this player than there are over Springer. Could very well be another Charlie Leona or worse a ********* can't even say his name, Better the devil you know sometimes.



It goes without saying, JK and CC know what they are doing an have my absolute backing and trust,

We've seen it time and time again with players especially with JK signings (it still makes me laugh when we signed Broughy and people were moaning actually at JK at one of the audience nights)



Our squad is so settled and we already have 4 quality first choice props, all with various individual skills, plus Baldwinson and potentially Aorna/Anikin, So I actually think we are in a position to take a punt on a player



BUT if Paulis fitness is ok, its not a punt, we would be bringing what could be another potential Dave Fifita caliber of player over,

