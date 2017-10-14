vastman wrote:



1: PP is nearly 20 stone and 6' 4'' even in the NRL that is a monster - so why is it's basement club getting rid of what appears to be an asset?



2: He has 48 NRL games under his belt, that's a lot more than Fifita had. Thats the same Fifita the KNIGHTS! were trying to sign at the end of 2016. Is it just me who finds that odd, why would Newcastle replace what appears to be a superior player on paper with an inferior one



3: Why are no other NRL teams interested?



4: There are at least 5-6 SL far more in need of a big prop than we are, why are they not interested?



Now in the case of 3 - 4 they may be interested but I've seen nothing.



I think with Pauli it's probably a injury issue why the Knights might not want to take a chance on him. just alone in 2017 he was involved in bad car accident, that was thhought at the time to be career ending. He managed to come back from that hip injury and then broke his leg in a game. The lads only just turned 23 now, & up until the 2017 season he's played a good amount of games. When I first saw him those first couple of years at Parra as a 19/20 year old he was being hailed as the next big thing for them.Tbh If he's got over his leg break and his fitness is still good and CC thinks he's worth a punt, I'll go with that. Also if he gets back to what he was if he comes here, it won't be long before he's back in the NRL and age is on his side.As for point 4, same could be said about Fifita. Most teams are after a big Prop but no one was bothered about him at the time.Also on the point where you mention the Knights trying to sign Fifita, PP was still there and playing att and that was before his accident & leg break in 2017. So it wasn't a case of 'replace what appears to be a superior player on paper with an inferior one'.