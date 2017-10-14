I'm not aiming this at anyone in particular but I have a few questions regarding Pauli Pauli. I know this is a thread about Gadwin Springer but PP seems to be flavour of the month.1: PP is nearly 20 stone and 6' 4'' even in the NRL that is a monster - so why is it's basement club getting rid of what appears to be an asset?2: He has 48 NRL games under his belt, that's a lot more than Fifita had. Thats the same Fifita the KNIGHTS! were trying to sign at the end of 2016. Is it just me who finds that odd, why would Newcastle replace what appears to be a superior player on paper with an inferior one3: Why are no other NRL teams interested?4: There are at least 5-6 SL far more in need of a big prop than we are, why are they not interested?Now in the case of 3 - 4 they may be interested but I've seen nothing.Now if we do sign him the I'm happy to trust CC and JK judgement. However there are far more question marks over this player than there are over Springer. Could very well be another Charlie Leona or worse a ********* can't even say his name, Better the devil you know sometimes.