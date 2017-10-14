|
bellycouldtackle wrote:
And how much more do you think we had to agree to increase the salaries of the players we have brilliantly managed to retain.
Nobody ever takes that into account.
Sat Oct 14, 2017 3:42 pm
Lockers700 wrote:
Tbf I'd heard the Pauli Pauli rumour from a couple of lads who usually aren't too far off the mark. Also got told about a prop who's name was mentioned a few pages ago who's still under contract at his current club but mooted as part of a swap deal with a player who's still on our books, but what's the point if I have to justify everything to Vasty? I believe these are still targets with nothing concrete.
You don't need to justify anything to me as I really don't care what you think
Sat Oct 14, 2017 3:52 pm
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
The reason I said both is that since the start of 2017 we have lost Allgood, Ant and Adam Walker. I would think given Allgoods experience he would have been on more than Springer or Pauli. Would think Adam Walker was on a fair salary too.
I havent mentioned Williams, Gibson or Molloy, which two have gone and not been replaced and I dont think Molloy will be here next year. I see Baldwinson at the moment a Molloy replacement as he has played a fair bit in the back row too.
As for the money, there will be prize money and I would hazard a guess that our crowds are slightly up on last year as well as some of our other revenue streams.
Out of curiosity Vastman, you keep mentioning my profession, as well as resident know it all, what is yours?
For the record the chippy comment was from the owner of a very popular chippy in Wakefield where there is a lot of rugby memorabilia on the wall
I'm afraid it doesn't work like that it's not lego. Like Belly says what about all long term deals signed in recent month? Most players have contracts that yield more the more games they play. You can very quickly end up with a smaller squad that costs more - in fact that's what you want as it shows you are signing and creating quality players.
As for your question - it's not me who keeps mentioning your profession it's you - you've mentioned it umpteen times, which of course is your prerogative - however I think you are the only person on here whose profession I know.
Finally I didn't know you'd made a 'chippy' reference, I was just being light hearted.
I'm a gogo dancer by the way
Sat Oct 14, 2017 4:01 pm
Its a fair point Belly about retaining players.
One thing I would add, as other teams in super league are pretty much maxed out on the salary cap, there wouldnt be too much wiggle room for negiotiating by other clubs.
There is also such a thing is squad and club culture which seems to be a big thing the players are buying into.
Good luck with the go go dancing. Always thought pink would suit you.
Sat Oct 14, 2017 4:07 pm
I'm not aiming this at anyone in particular but I have a few questions regarding Pauli Pauli. I know this is a thread about Gadwin Springer but PP seems to be flavour of the month.
1: PP is nearly 20 stone and 6' 4'' even in the NRL that is a monster - so why is it's basement club getting rid of what appears to be an asset?
2: He has 48 NRL games under his belt, that's a lot more than Fifita had. Thats the same Fifita the KNIGHTS! were trying to sign at the end of 2016. Is it just me who finds that odd, why would Newcastle replace what appears to be a superior player on paper with an inferior one
3: Why are no other NRL teams interested?
4: There are at least 5-6 SL far more in need of a big prop than we are, why are they not interested?
Now in the case of 3 - 4 they may be interested but I've seen nothing.
Now if we do sign him the I'm happy to trust CC and JK judgement. However there are far more question marks over this player than there are over Springer. Could very well be another Charlie Leona or worse a ********* can't even say his name, Better the devil you know sometimes.
Sat Oct 14, 2017 4:11 pm
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Its a fair point Belly about retaining players.
One thing I would add, as other teams in super league are pretty much maxed out on the salary cap, there wouldnt be too much wiggle room for negiotiating by other clubs.
There is also such a thing is squad and club culture which seems to be a big thing the players are buying into.
Good luck with the go go dancing. Always thought pink would suit you.
I'd go with that were it not for the fact (I believe) that MC stated we still can't spend to the full cap - which in essence means we don't have any wiggle room either.
The only way around it would be to find a sponsor who would pay a percentage of a certain players wage. It's not a new idea, just get the impression it might not be the way MC likes to do things but I could be very wrong.
Again I may be wrong but I think we have probably gone as far as we can now with the revenue streams available - we are now at a stage where BV as it stands is costing us dear.
Sat Oct 14, 2017 4:44 pm
vastman wrote:
I'm not aiming this at anyone in particular but I have a few questions regarding Pauli Pauli. I know this is a thread about Gadwin Springer but PP seems to be flavour of the month.
1: PP is nearly 20 stone and 6' 4'' even in the NRL that is a monster - so why is it's basement club getting rid of what appears to be an asset?
2: He has 48 NRL games under his belt, that's a lot more than Fifita had. Thats the same Fifita the KNIGHTS! were trying to sign at the end of 2016. Is it just me who finds that odd, why would Newcastle replace what appears to be a superior player on paper with an inferior one
3: Why are no other NRL teams interested?
4: There are at least 5-6 SL far more in need of a big prop than we are, why are they not interested?
Now in the case of 3 - 4 they may be interested but I've seen nothing.
Now if we do sign him the I'm happy to trust CC and JK judgement. However there are far more question marks over this player than there are over Springer. Could very well be another Charlie Leona or worse a ********* can't even say his name, Better the devil you know sometimes.
I think with Pauli it's probably a injury issue why the Knights might not want to take a chance on him. just alone in 2017 he was involved in bad car accident, that was thhought at the time to be career ending. He managed to come back from that hip injury and then broke his leg in a game. The lads only just turned 23 now, & up until the 2017 season he's played a good amount of games. When I first saw him those first couple of years at Parra as a 19/20 year old he was being hailed as the next big thing for them.
Tbh If he's got over his leg break and his fitness is still good and CC thinks he's worth a punt, I'll go with that. Also if he gets back to what he was if he comes here, it won't be long before he's back in the NRL and age is on his side.
As for point 4, same could be said about Fifita. Most teams are after a big Prop but no one was bothered about him at the time.
