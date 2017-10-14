|
If he doesnt count on quota then would be happy with the signing as a back up, provided we are still going after Pauli.
With these, plus the addition of Baldwinson and Horo, to me would give us a stronger pack overall, than that of 2017.
Sat Oct 14, 2017 10:34 am
JINJER wrote:
He also told us Tyler Randal's signing was an "urban myth".
Indeed, he’s a fibber!
Last edited by Sacred Cow
on Sat Oct 14, 2017 11:19 am, edited 1 time in total.
Sat Oct 14, 2017 10:54 am
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
If he doesnt count on quota then would be happy with the signing as a back up, provided we are still going after Pauli.
With these, plus the addition of Baldwinson and Horo, to me would give us a stronger pack overall, than that of 2017.
aula
Give over it's one or the other.
Why is Pauli suudenly a better option than Springer the blokes hardly played a game in the last year.
I also seriously doubt you've ever seen him play other than YouTube highlights.
Also where is the cash coming from? Your the accountant.
Finally who says we are after him 'chippy women'? No just some random poster.
If you're wondering why you get shot down this is it.
FWIW I'd take either, why we'd need both I don't know. What club has 7 props in the squad that's a quarter of the team.
Just to remind that would be Fifita, England, Huby, Hirst, Baldwinson, plus Pauli and Springer. Slight overkill tbh.
Sat Oct 14, 2017 11:14 am
Anyone know how much extra we get for finishing 5th? Isn't it nothing for 8th and £25000 For each position after? If so we would have £75000 extra for 5th?
Sat Oct 14, 2017 11:47 am
And how much more do you think we had to agree to increase the salaries of the players we have brilliantly managed to retain.
Sat Oct 14, 2017 12:27 pm
The reason I said both is that since the start of 2017 we have lost Allgood, Ant and Adam Walker. I would think given Allgoods experience he would have been on more than Springer or Pauli. Would think Adam Walker was on a fair salary too.
I havent mentioned Williams, Gibson or Molloy, which two have gone and not been replaced and I dont think Molloy will be here next year. I see Baldwinson at the moment a Molloy replacement as he has played a fair bit in the back row too.
As for the money, there will be prize money and I would hazard a guess that our crowds are slightly up on last year as well as some of our other revenue streams.
Out of curiosity Vastman, you keep mentioning my profession, as well as resident know it all, what is yours?
For the record the chippy comment was from the owner of a very popular chippy in Wakefield where there is a lot of rugby memorabilia on the wall
Sat Oct 14, 2017 12:38 pm
Sure I read we weren’t getting our full allocation of sky money next season due to ground not meeting all criteria and this being the case will offset any prize money etc
Sat Oct 14, 2017 1:54 pm
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Out of curiosity Vastman, you keep mentioning my profession, as well as resident know it all, what is yours?
That's a bit harsh innit pet, it's only yesterday you were singing his praises, in the words of Esther Phillips, what a difference a day makes
Sat Oct 14, 2017 1:56 pm
Tricky2309 wrote:
Sure I read we weren’t getting our full allocation of sky money next season due to ground not meeting all criteria and this being the case will offset any prize money etc
Surely that should apply to another club in a similar situation ground wise. If true of course.
Sat Oct 14, 2017 3:23 pm
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
The reason I said both is that since the start of 2017 we have lost Allgood, Ant and Adam Walker. I would think given Allgoods experience he would have been on more than Springer or Pauli. Would think Adam Walker was on a fair salary too.
I havent mentioned Williams, Gibson or Molloy, which two have gone and not been replaced and I dont think Molloy will be here next year. I see Baldwinson at the moment a Molloy replacement as he has played a fair bit in the back row too.
As for the money, there will be prize money and I would hazard a guess that our crowds are slightly up on last year as well as some of our other revenue streams.
Out of curiosity Vastman, you keep mentioning my profession, as well as resident know it all, what is yours?
For the record the chippy comment was from the owner of a very popular chippy in Wakefield where there is a lot of rugby memorabilia on the wall
Tbf I'd heard the Pauli Pauli rumour from a couple of lads who usually aren't too far off the mark. Also got told about a prop who's name was mentioned a few pages ago who's still under contract at his current club but mooted as part of a swap deal with a player who's still on our books, but what's the point if I have to justify everything to Vasty? I believe these are still targets with nothing concrete.
|