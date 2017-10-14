WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gadw in Springer

Re: Gadw in Springer
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 10:18 am
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1754
If he doesnt count on quota then would be happy with the signing as a back up, provided we are still going after Pauli.

With these, plus the addition of Baldwinson and Horo, to me would give us a stronger pack overall, than that of 2017.
Re: Gadw in Springer
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 10:34 am
Sacred Cow
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1517
JINJER wrote:
He also told us Tyler Randal's signing was an "urban myth". :)

Indeed, he’s a fibber!
Last edited by Sacred Cow on Sat Oct 14, 2017 11:19 am, edited 1 time in total.
Re: Gadw in Springer
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 10:54 am
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26400
Location: Poodle Power!
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
If he doesnt count on quota then would be happy with the signing as a back up, provided we are still going after Pauli.

With these, plus the addition of Baldwinson and Horo, to me would give us a stronger pack overall, than that of 2017.
aula

Give over it's one or the other.

Why is Pauli suudenly a better option than Springer the blokes hardly played a game in the last year.

I also seriously doubt you've ever seen him play other than YouTube highlights.

Also where is the cash coming from? Your the accountant.

Finally who says we are after him 'chippy women'? No just some random poster.

If you're wondering why you get shot down this is it.

FWIW I'd take either, why we'd need both I don't know. What club has 7 props in the squad that's a quarter of the team.

Just to remind that would be Fifita, England, Huby, Hirst, Baldwinson, plus Pauli and Springer. Slight overkill tbh.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Gadw in Springer
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 11:14 am
djcool
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon May 02, 2005 11:29 am
Posts: 2485
Location: Halifax
Anyone know how much extra we get for finishing 5th? Isn't it nothing for 8th and £25000 For each position after? If so we would have £75000 extra for 5th?
Re: Gadw in Springer
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 11:47 am
bellycouldtackle
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1723
Location: wakefield
And how much more do you think we had to agree to increase the salaries of the players we have brilliantly managed to retain.
Re: Gadw in Springer
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 12:27 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1754
The reason I said both is that since the start of 2017 we have lost Allgood, Ant and Adam Walker. I would think given Allgoods experience he would have been on more than Springer or Pauli. Would think Adam Walker was on a fair salary too.

I havent mentioned Williams, Gibson or Molloy, which two have gone and not been replaced and I dont think Molloy will be here next year. I see Baldwinson at the moment a Molloy replacement as he has played a fair bit in the back row too.

As for the money, there will be prize money and I would hazard a guess that our crowds are slightly up on last year as well as some of our other revenue streams.

Out of curiosity Vastman, you keep mentioning my profession, as well as resident know it all, what is yours?

For the record the chippy comment was from the owner of a very popular chippy in Wakefield where there is a lot of rugby memorabilia on the wall
