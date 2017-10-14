Eastern Wildcat wrote: Springer is a French International isn't he, so would surely take up a quota spot.



The question I would ask, is he worth that quota spot, as I would play England, Huby, Fifita and Hirst in front of him.



Is it worth having the quota spot sitting in the stands most weeks?

My opinion FWIW is yes. Because he's a known quantity rather than a highlight DVD. Wether you rate him or not is as I say opinion but if you do he's not a gamble - most of us have seen him in the flesh at least half a dozen times - you can't say that for most NRL imports.