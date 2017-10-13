WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gadw in Springer

Gadw in Springer
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 7:13 pm
reedy



Name been mentioned that we're signing him. Could be a useful acquisition.
Re: Gadw in Springer
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 7:15 pm
Eastern Wildcat




It wasn't me
Re: Gadw in Springer
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 7:17 pm
Willzay





Another one Powell's palming off to us?
Re: Gadw in Springer
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 7:20 pm
Her in doors






Yes willzy a bit like Liam Finn!
Re: Gadw in Springer
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 7:22 pm
MashPotatoes




Heard this rumour a couple of months ago. He's simply not good enough. Runs hard and has enthusiasm but that's where it ends. It's a massive NO from me I'm afraid.
Re: Gadw in Springer
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 7:24 pm
PopTart






Eastern Wildcat wrote:
It wasn't me


Lol. . I like it Eastern.
That made me laugh.

Re: Gadw in Springer
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 7:54 pm
Willzay





Her in doors wrote:
Yes willzy a bit like Liam Finn!


Also like Tansey, Owen, Moore.
Re: Gadw in Springer
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:06 pm
Her in doors






Owen winning try against Leeds!
Moore winning try in million pound game v Bradford!
Please put your brain in gear before writing your post.

