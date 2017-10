hally's hot air wrote: We want excitement on the pitch not at a launch night! I've been to quite a few of these events and been tricked by the warm words spoken, the projector show by gary thornton talking about his signings were cringeworthy to say the least. We could announce the signings of the entire aussie team but if you have incompenent people in charge you don't stand a chance.

Depends on what you mean by 'incompetant' ? If it's down to the team recruitment, election and tactics then it has to the fault of GT surely ? (CH insists he has nothing to do with this). Which means that we have to await the signings etc of RH to judge further. This will become evident by about Easter or thereabouts.