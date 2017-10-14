[quote="craig hkr" ]I can see positives and negatives to his possible signing .I shall wait for DIM or Jake opinion on it to tell me what to think?[/quote]



I agree, and talking to Cookie he firmly believes if Hock had remained fit and healthy Leigh would have avoided the drop. Of course, the issue is his temperament not ability. On form he can destroy teams and when he loses it he is a liability. IMO I think Rovers back row needs someone like Hock, who will compliment Lawler's uncompromising style.