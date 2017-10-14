WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hock

Board index Super League Hull KR Hock

Post a reply
Re: Hock
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 10:46 am
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 992
I can see positives and negatives to his possible signing.I shall wait for DIM or Jake opinion on it to tell me what to think?
Re: Hock
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 8:18 pm
Paul_HKR Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2016 11:23 am
Posts: 143
[quote="craig hkr"]I can see positives and negatives to his possible signing.I shall wait for DIM or Jake opinion on it to tell me what to think?[/quote]

I agree, and talking to Cookie he firmly believes if Hock had remained fit and healthy Leigh would have avoided the drop. Of course, the issue is his temperament not ability. On form he can destroy teams and when he loses it he is a liability. IMO I think Rovers back row needs someone like Hock, who will compliment Lawler's uncompromising style.
Re: Hock
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 6:44 am
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9991
Location: Back in Lancashire
Keiththered wrote:
He's hardly a cast off when it was his decision to leave.


Sorry for misleading - it's some of the others i was attempting to describe as cast-offs. Hock left because he wants another year (or two) in SL. Can't blame him for that, and I wish him good luck.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alex Mc, Dave K. and 80 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,649,9511,53776,2954,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM