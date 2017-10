Gareth Hock seemed to have matured significantly during his time with us. As our owner says, our slide in form probably coincided with his increasingly lengthy injury absences. Now any player can suffer those, but his age is against him. Nevertheless, you could do worse that a one year deal. (like with some of our other 'cast offs' for instance!) He has recently set up in business with Danny Tickle, so I suspect he would want a deal on the 'good' side of the Pennines though.