Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 11:57 am
Salty mouse
Left leigh stating he wants to finish his career in super league. Personally thought whenever i saw him playing for leigh this season he looked a real handful obviously most are of the opinion he's the devil incarnate. ..thoughts?
Re: Hock
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 2:30 pm
Mild Rover
100% League Network
I don't think he'd be a particularly good fit for us, but wouldn't be surprised if he gets a final SL gig on the other side of the Pennines. Back at Salford or Widnes perhaps, if his price is right.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Re: Hock
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 2:45 pm
robinrovers10
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Would take him on a 1 year deal on low wages if he would take them. Still got a good engine and is a rough n ready 2nd rower everyone is shouting for.
PROUD TO BE A ROBIN!
Re: Hock
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 4:18 pm
Redrobnorris

Joined: Sun Oct 01, 2017 12:44 am
Posts: 5
would be a real coup if we can get him, can't see it though with the baggage he brings.
Re: Hock
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 5:14 pm
robinhkr
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
No thanks. Moments of brilliance, coupled with too many errors and ill discipline.
Re: Hock
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 6:25 pm
Seventies red
robinhkr wrote:
No thanks. Moments of brilliance, coupled with too many errors and ill discipline.


I agree, to much indiscipline and not worth the risk in my opinion.
Re: Hock
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 6:53 pm
SirStan
Silver RLFANS Member
If there is a bigger t0$$er in British RL then I haven't heard of him.

Which means he is probably in the fish van as I type...
Re: Hock
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:44 pm
His Bobness
Cheeky half-back
We signed Kelly, we would have signed Hardaker if we had not been relegated. We signed Walker, forgave him and then wanted him to stay.

And we would have signed Hock a couple of years ago if he had not turned us down.

Really the 'fit' is that bad boys were bad somewhere else.
I couldn't hear the robin sing if not for you.

