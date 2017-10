I don't think he'd be a particularly good fit for us, but wouldn't be surprised if he gets a final SL gig on the other side of the Pennines. Back at Salford or Widnes perhaps, if his price is right.

'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.