Grimmy wrote:

DGM wrote:



The first figure is from December 2016 compared to now (Oct-17).



1 SL Leeds 134,600 (169,000) +34,400

2 SL Wigan 88,400 (107,000) +18,600

3 SL St Helens 71,000 (92,200) +21,200

4 SL Warrington 66,700 (78,300) +11,600

5 SL Hull FC 50,300 (62,800) +12,500

6 SL Hull KR 39,900 (48,000) +10,100

7 SL Cas 35,000 (44,400) +9,400

8 SL Huddersfield 30,400 (35,000) +4,600

9 SL Wakefield 27,800 (34,300) +6,500

10 SL Widnes 27,700 (33,400) +5,700

11 SL Salford 27,400 (33,200) +5,800

12 L1 Bradford 25,500 (29,400) +3,900

13 CH Leigh 16,900 (20,100) +3,200

14 SL Catalans 16,900 (20,000) +3,100

15 CH Toronto 8,100 (20,000) +11,900

16 CH London 17,000 (19,500) +2,500

17 CH Halifax 10,900 (12,700) +1,800

18 CH Batley 9,400 (11,000) +1,600

19 CH Featherstone 8,800 (10,700) +1,900

20 L1 Keighley 8,900 (10,000) +1,100

21 CH Sheffield 8,800 (10,000) +1,200

22 CH Swinton 5,500 (9,600) +4,100

23 L1 Workington 8,400 (9,500) +1,100

24 L1 NW Crusaders 8,600 (9,300) +700

25 CH Dewsbury 7,700 (9,100) +1,400

26 L1 York 6,800 (8,400) +1,600

27 L1 Hunslet 7,000 (8,100) +1,100

28 L1 Doncaster 6,600 (7,600) +1,000

29 CH Rochdale 6,500 (7,600) +1,100

30 L1 Newcastle 6,600 (7,500) +900

31 L1 West Wales Raiders 6,600 (7,300) +700

32 CH Barrow 5,700 (7,100) +1,400

33 L1 Skolars 6,000 (7,000) +1,000

34 L1 Oldham 5,000 (6,100) +1,100

35 L1 All Golds 4,400 (5,000) +600

36 L1 Oxford 4,300 (5,000) +700

37 CH Toulouse 3,600 (4,600) +1,000

38 L1 Coventry 3,800 (4,500) +700

39 L1 Whitehaven 3,400 (4,500) +1,100

40 L1 Hemel 2,000 (2,500) +500



Interestingly, South Wales ironmen have re-branded again as West Wales Raiders:





Dewsbury have a new badge (love it):

For those who enjoy stats - Twitter followers for the 40 professional clubs:The first figure is from December 2016 compared to now (Oct-17).1 SL Leeds 134,600 (169,000) +34,4002 SL Wigan 88,400 (107,000) +18,6003 SL St Helens 71,000 (92,200) +21,2004 SL Warrington 66,700 (78,300) +11,6005 SL Hull FC 50,300 (62,800) +12,5006 SL Hull KR 39,900 (48,000) +10,1007 SL Cas 35,000 (44,400) +9,4008 SL Huddersfield 30,400 (35,000) +4,6009 SL Wakefield 27,800 (34,300) +6,50010 SL Widnes 27,700 (33,400) +5,70011 SL Salford 27,400 (33,200) +5,80012 L1 Bradford 25,500 (29,400) +3,90013 CH Leigh 16,900 (20,100) +3,20014 SL Catalans 16,900 (20,000) +3,10015 CH Toronto 8,100 (20,000) +11,90016 CH London 17,000 (19,500) +2,50017 CH Halifax 10,900 (12,700) +1,80018 CH Batley 9,400 (11,000) +1,60019 CH Featherstone 8,800 (10,700) +1,90020 L1 Keighley 8,900 (10,000) +1,10021 CH Sheffield 8,800 (10,000) +1,20022 CH Swinton 5,500 (9,600) +4,10023 L1 Workington 8,400 (9,500) +1,10024 L1 NW Crusaders 8,600 (9,300) +70025 CH Dewsbury 7,700 (9,100) +1,40026 L1 York 6,800 (8,400) +1,60027 L1 Hunslet 7,000 (8,100) +1,10028 L1 Doncaster 6,600 (7,600) +1,00029 CH Rochdale 6,500 (7,600) +1,10030 L1 Newcastle 6,600 (7,500) +90031 L1 West Wales Raiders 6,600 (7,300) +70032 CH Barrow 5,700 (7,100) +1,40033 L1 Skolars 6,000 (7,000) +1,00034 L1 Oldham 5,000 (6,100) +1,10035 L1 All Golds 4,400 (5,000) +60036 L1 Oxford 4,300 (5,000) +70037 CH Toulouse 3,600 (4,600) +1,00038 L1 Coventry 3,800 (4,500) +70039 L1 Whitehaven 3,400 (4,500) +1,10040 L1 Hemel 2,000 (2,500) +500Interestingly, South Wales ironmen have re-branded again as West Wales Raiders:Dewsbury have a new badge (love it):

That's a massive difference between Hull KR and Leigh. Toronto have done really well in their first year! Whitehaven and Barrow poor given that they are well established and have had good seasons, surely they should be generating more interest than the League 1 expansion clubs.To put it all in perspective though, Manchester united have 15 million.