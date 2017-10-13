|
DGM
|
For those who enjoy stats - Twitter followers for the 40 professional clubs:
The first figure is from December 2016 compared to now (Oct-17).
1 SL Leeds 134,600 (169,000) +34,400
2 SL Wigan 88,400 (107,000) +18,600
3 SL St Helens 71,000 (92,200) +21,200
4 SL Warrington 66,700 (78,300) +11,600
5 SL Hull FC 50,300 (62,800) +12,500
6 SL Hull KR 39,900 (48,000) +10,100
7 SL Cas 35,000 (44,400) +9,400
8 SL Huddersfield 30,400 (35,000) +4,600
9 SL Wakefield 27,800 (34,300) +6,500
10 SL Widnes 27,700 (33,400) +5,700
11 SL Salford 27,400 (33,200) +5,800
12 L1 Bradford 25,500 (29,400) +3,900
13 CH Leigh 16,900 (20,100) +3,200
14 SL Catalans 16,900 (20,000) +3,100
15 CH Toronto 8,100 (20,000) +11,900
16 CH London 17,000 (19,500) +2,500
17 CH Halifax 10,900 (12,700) +1,800
18 CH Batley 9,400 (11,000) +1,600
19 CH Featherstone 8,800 (10,700) +1,900
20 L1 Keighley 8,900 (10,000) +1,100
21 CH Sheffield 8,800 (10,000) +1,200
22 CH Swinton 5,500 (9,600) +4,100
23 L1 Workington 8,400 (9,500) +1,100
24 L1 NW Crusaders 8,600 (9,300) +700
25 CH Dewsbury 7,700 (9,100) +1,400
26 L1 York 6,800 (8,400) +1,600
27 L1 Hunslet 7,000 (8,100) +1,100
28 L1 Doncaster 6,600 (7,600) +1,000
29 CH Rochdale 6,500 (7,600) +1,100
30 L1 Newcastle 6,600 (7,500) +900
31 L1 West Wales Raiders 6,600 (7,300) +700
32 CH Barrow 5,700 (7,100) +1,400
33 L1 Skolars 6,000 (7,000) +1,000
34 L1 Oldham 5,000 (6,100) +1,100
35 L1 All Golds 4,400 (5,000) +600
36 L1 Oxford 4,300 (5,000) +700
37 CH Toulouse 3,600 (4,600) +1,000
38 L1 Coventry 3,800 (4,500) +700
39 L1 Whitehaven 3,400 (4,500) +1,100
40 L1 Hemel 2,000 (2,500) +500
Interestingly, South Wales ironmen have re-branded again as West Wales Raiders:
Dewsbury have a new badge (love it):
|
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 11:45 am
|
|
That's a massive difference between Hull KR and Leigh. Toronto have done really well in their first year! Whitehaven and Barrow poor given that they are well established and have had good seasons, surely they should be generating more interest than the League 1 expansion clubs.
To put it all in perspective though, Manchester united have 15 million.
|
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 11:56 am
|
DGM
|
Grimmy wrote:
That's a massive difference between Hull KR and Leigh. Toronto have done really well in their first year! Whitehaven and Barrow poor given that they are well established and have had good seasons, surely they should be generating more interest than the League 1 expansion clubs.
To put it all in perspective though, Manchester united have 15 million.
True.
I think from those stats, you can see which clubs really value & put the effort into their social media, & those that don't.
From a commercial perspective it all aids the clubs brand perception. Hull KR can confidently say to potential sponsors that they're able to hit an audience of 48k on twitter alone, Leigh 20k. 28,000 more potential customers.
|
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 12:09 pm
|
|
Salford numbers surprise me...
|
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 12:23 pm
|
|
Leeds Wigan saints may get the most but it isn't the best
That goes to the Catalan Twitter handle when you translate some of their tweets during matches lol
|
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 3:16 pm
|
|
http://www.sport.socialmediaindex.co.uk
Ranks all English teams from football, Cricket, RL & RU on how well they use their social media. This is from 2016, HKR top the lot and a few other teams perform well outdoing Premiership football clubs.
|
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 3:34 pm
|
|
Possibly worth noting that @drmarwanK has nearly 46k followers
|
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 4:44 pm
|
|
They’re probably all Russian trolls and bots. Can’t move on Twitter for them these days.
Apparently over half of Donald Trump followers are fake accounts. Suspect that applies to many others.
|
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 4:52 pm
|
|
Tharg The Mighty wrote:
They’re probably all Russian trolls and bots. Can’t move on Twitter for them these days.
Apparently over half of Donald Trump followers are fake accounts. Suspect that applies to many others.
I think this is the case with Hull KR.
|
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 5:55 pm
|
|
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
I think this is the case with Hull KR.
No it is not i dont think French man Jean goes on their and he is the worst of the lot
|
