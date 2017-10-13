Grimmy wrote: That's a massive difference between Hull KR and Leigh. Toronto have done really well in their first year! Whitehaven and Barrow poor given that they are well established and have had good seasons, surely they should be generating more interest than the League 1 expansion clubs.



To put it all in perspective though, Manchester united have 15 million.

True.I think from those stats, you can see which clubs really value & put the effort into their social media, & those that don't.From a commercial perspective it all aids the clubs brand perception. Hull KR can confidently say to potential sponsors that they're able to hit an audience of 48k on twitter alone, Leigh 20k. 28,000 more potential customers.