For those who enjoy stats - Twitter followers for the 40 professional clubs:
The first figure is from December 2016 compared to now (Oct-17).
1 SL Leeds 134,600 (169,000) +34,400
2 SL Wigan 88,400 (107,000) +18,600
3 SL St Helens 71,000 (92,200) +21,200
4 SL Warrington 66,700 (78,300) +11,600
5 SL Hull FC 50,300 (62,800) +12,500
6 SL Hull KR 39,900 (48,000) +10,100
7 SL Cas 35,000 (44,400) +9,400
8 SL Huddersfield 30,400 (35,000) +4,600
9 SL Wakefield 27,800 (34,300) +6,500
10 SL Widnes 27,700 (33,400) +5,700
11 SL Salford 27,400 (33,200) +5,800
12 L1 Bradford 25,500 (29,400) +3,900
13 CH Leigh 16,900 (20,100) +3,200
14 SL Catalans 16,900 (20,000) +3,100
15 CH Toronto 8,100 (20,000) +11,900
16 CH London 17,000 (19,500) +2,500
17 CH Halifax 10,900 (12,700) +1,800
18 CH Batley 9,400 (11,000) +1,600
19 CH Featherstone 8,800 (10,700) +1,900
20 L1 Keighley 8,900 (10,000) +1,100
21 CH Sheffield 8,800 (10,000) +1,200
22 CH Swinton 5,500 (9,600) +4,100
23 L1 Workington 8,400 (9,500) +1,100
24 L1 NW Crusaders 8,600 (9,300) +700
25 CH Dewsbury 7,700 (9,100) +1,400
26 L1 York 6,800 (8,400) +1,600
27 L1 Hunslet 7,000 (8,100) +1,100
28 L1 Doncaster 6,600 (7,600) +1,000
29 CH Rochdale 6,500 (7,600) +1,100
30 L1 Newcastle 6,600 (7,500) +900
31 L1 West Wales Raiders 6,600 (7,300) +700
32 CH Barrow 5,700 (7,100) +1,400
33 L1 Skolars 6,000 (7,000) +1,000
34 L1 Oldham 5,000 (6,100) +1,100
35 L1 All Golds 4,400 (5,000) +600
36 L1 Oxford 4,300 (5,000) +700
37 CH Toulouse 3,600 (4,600) +1,000
38 L1 Coventry 3,800 (4,500) +700
39 L1 Whitehaven 3,400 (4,500) +1,100
40 L1 Hemel 2,000 (2,500) +500
Interestingly, South Wales ironmen have re-branded again as West Wales Raiders:
Dewsbury have a new badge (love it):
