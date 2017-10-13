WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Twitter League Table

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 Twitter League Table

Post a reply
Twitter League Table
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 11:32 am
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2188
For those who enjoy stats - Twitter followers for the 40 professional clubs:

The first figure is from December 2016 compared to now (Oct-17).

1 SL Leeds 134,600 (169,000) +34,400
2 SL Wigan 88,400 (107,000) +18,600
3 SL St Helens 71,000 (92,200) +21,200
4 SL Warrington 66,700 (78,300) +11,600
5 SL Hull FC 50,300 (62,800) +12,500
6 SL Hull KR 39,900 (48,000) +10,100
7 SL Cas 35,000 (44,400) +9,400
8 SL Huddersfield 30,400 (35,000) +4,600
9 SL Wakefield 27,800 (34,300) +6,500
10 SL Widnes 27,700 (33,400) +5,700
11 SL Salford 27,400 (33,200) +5,800
12 L1 Bradford 25,500 (29,400) +3,900
13 CH Leigh 16,900 (20,100) +3,200
14 SL Catalans 16,900 (20,000) +3,100
15 CH Toronto 8,100 (20,000) +11,900
16 CH London 17,000 (19,500) +2,500
17 CH Halifax 10,900 (12,700) +1,800
18 CH Batley 9,400 (11,000) +1,600
19 CH Featherstone 8,800 (10,700) +1,900
20 L1 Keighley 8,900 (10,000) +1,100
21 CH Sheffield 8,800 (10,000) +1,200
22 CH Swinton 5,500 (9,600) +4,100
23 L1 Workington 8,400 (9,500) +1,100
24 L1 NW Crusaders 8,600 (9,300) +700
25 CH Dewsbury 7,700 (9,100) +1,400
26 L1 York 6,800 (8,400) +1,600
27 L1 Hunslet 7,000 (8,100) +1,100
28 L1 Doncaster 6,600 (7,600) +1,000
29 CH Rochdale 6,500 (7,600) +1,100
30 L1 Newcastle 6,600 (7,500) +900
31 L1 West Wales Raiders 6,600 (7,300) +700
32 CH Barrow 5,700 (7,100) +1,400
33 L1 Skolars 6,000 (7,000) +1,000
34 L1 Oldham 5,000 (6,100) +1,100
35 L1 All Golds 4,400 (5,000) +600
36 L1 Oxford 4,300 (5,000) +700
37 CH Toulouse 3,600 (4,600) +1,000
38 L1 Coventry 3,800 (4,500) +700
39 L1 Whitehaven 3,400 (4,500) +1,100
40 L1 Hemel 2,000 (2,500) +500

Interestingly, South Wales ironmen have re-branded again as West Wales Raiders:
Image

Dewsbury have a new badge (love it):
Image
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: Twitter League Table
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 11:45 am
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12539
DGM wrote:
For those who enjoy stats - Twitter followers for the 40 professional clubs:

The first figure is from December 2016 compared to now (Oct-17).

1 SL Leeds 134,600 (169,000) +34,400
2 SL Wigan 88,400 (107,000) +18,600
3 SL St Helens 71,000 (92,200) +21,200
4 SL Warrington 66,700 (78,300) +11,600
5 SL Hull FC 50,300 (62,800) +12,500
6 SL Hull KR 39,900 (48,000) +10,100
7 SL Cas 35,000 (44,400) +9,400
8 SL Huddersfield 30,400 (35,000) +4,600
9 SL Wakefield 27,800 (34,300) +6,500
10 SL Widnes 27,700 (33,400) +5,700
11 SL Salford 27,400 (33,200) +5,800
12 L1 Bradford 25,500 (29,400) +3,900
13 CH Leigh 16,900 (20,100) +3,200
14 SL Catalans 16,900 (20,000) +3,100
15 CH Toronto 8,100 (20,000) +11,900
16 CH London 17,000 (19,500) +2,500
17 CH Halifax 10,900 (12,700) +1,800
18 CH Batley 9,400 (11,000) +1,600
19 CH Featherstone 8,800 (10,700) +1,900
20 L1 Keighley 8,900 (10,000) +1,100
21 CH Sheffield 8,800 (10,000) +1,200
22 CH Swinton 5,500 (9,600) +4,100
23 L1 Workington 8,400 (9,500) +1,100
24 L1 NW Crusaders 8,600 (9,300) +700
25 CH Dewsbury 7,700 (9,100) +1,400
26 L1 York 6,800 (8,400) +1,600
27 L1 Hunslet 7,000 (8,100) +1,100
28 L1 Doncaster 6,600 (7,600) +1,000
29 CH Rochdale 6,500 (7,600) +1,100
30 L1 Newcastle 6,600 (7,500) +900
31 L1 West Wales Raiders 6,600 (7,300) +700
32 CH Barrow 5,700 (7,100) +1,400
33 L1 Skolars 6,000 (7,000) +1,000
34 L1 Oldham 5,000 (6,100) +1,100
35 L1 All Golds 4,400 (5,000) +600
36 L1 Oxford 4,300 (5,000) +700
37 CH Toulouse 3,600 (4,600) +1,000
38 L1 Coventry 3,800 (4,500) +700
39 L1 Whitehaven 3,400 (4,500) +1,100
40 L1 Hemel 2,000 (2,500) +500

Interestingly, South Wales ironmen have re-branded again as West Wales Raiders:
Image

Dewsbury have a new badge (love it):
Image

That's a massive difference between Hull KR and Leigh. Toronto have done really well in their first year! Whitehaven and Barrow poor given that they are well established and have had good seasons, surely they should be generating more interest than the League 1 expansion clubs.

To put it all in perspective though, Manchester united have 15 million.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: Twitter League Table
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 11:56 am
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2188
Grimmy wrote:
That's a massive difference between Hull KR and Leigh. Toronto have done really well in their first year! Whitehaven and Barrow poor given that they are well established and have had good seasons, surely they should be generating more interest than the League 1 expansion clubs.

To put it all in perspective though, Manchester united have 15 million.


:lol: True.

I think from those stats, you can see which clubs really value & put the effort into their social media, & those that don't.

From a commercial perspective it all aids the clubs brand perception. Hull KR can confidently say to potential sponsors that they're able to hit an audience of 48k on twitter alone, Leigh 20k. 28,000 more potential customers.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Angelus, Bing [Bot], Bullseye, Channel Islander, Dadsylad, DGM, Halfdan of t'wide embrace, JackDiggle, jpk3lly, K-Diddy, Kelvin's Ferret, King Street Cat, Lebron James, Levrier, Mike Oxlong, onehotegg, rugbyleague88, ry21, Seth, Smew, the artist, tigersteve, Towns88, Wildthing and 366 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,649,3882,42176,2954,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM