Players vindicate change of coaching staff
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 9:37 am
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9136
If this doesn't vindicate the replacement of SmithAgar then nothing will.

http://www.warringtonguardian.co.uk/spo ... pointment/

"Everyone could see we went stale and we didn’t produce"

"“It will be good to freshen things up,”

“The place needed some new ideas and that’s what the new coach will bring"

"We’ve got a new coaching team and I know what Steve is going to demand from us. There’s a cultural shift that’s about to happen in terms of work ethic and training intensity"

This is even with the newly gazetted wonder coach Agar in the mix too.
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 9:51 am
The All New Chester Wire User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 7:24 pm
Posts: 16386
You need therapy, Ian.
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 10:28 am
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9136
Just so you know I have reported that post as I don't think making remarks on someone's mental illness and treatment is within the bounds of a RL forum nor is it particularly fair.

I have suffered with mental illness most of my adult life, and have had therapy and treatments in crisis centres and acute psychiatric hospitals in the North West. At this moment I am quite well however.

You obviously were not to know this, which shows the complete and utter crassness of making such remarks about fellow posters.
Users browsing this forum: Albino Wolf 2, BramleyWire, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, easyWire, Gaz3376, Jack Steel, Jimathay, Johnkendal, karetaker, mailman, marshman777, ninearches, Oxford Exile, Paul2812, Snaggletooth, The All New Chester Wire, the flying biscuit, WazzaWire, wire-flyer, Wrath, WWRLFC78 and 341 guests

